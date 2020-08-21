Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhala, Jere bail rulings set for Wednesday

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance Vice-Chairperson, Job Sikhala and CAPS United President, Farai Jere will spend another night in custody pending their bail ruling set for this Wednesday.

Farai Jere and his co-accused persons Leonard Chisiri and Freeman Chikonzo were back in court this Tuesday where Chisiri and Chikonzo pleaded not guilty to fraud charges and applied for bail.

The two who were employed by the ZETDC told the court that they did not commit any offence and found no anomaly in the business of their co-accused, Jere, on their trip to Britain.

The two who are accomplices to an alleged fraud charge where Jere allegedly prejudiced the power utility, ZESA of more than 3 million United States dollars, told the court that they are not a flight risk and if granted bail, will not interfere with witnesses.

The trio will be back in court this Wednesday for their bail ruling.

Meanwhile, a Harare Magistrate postponed to this Wednesday the ruling in which MDC Alliance Vice-Chairperson, Job Sikhala is challenging his placement on remand in a case where he is facing a charge of inciting public violence.

Sikhala's defence stood by their submission that what is alleged against Sikhala does not amount to an offence.

ZIFA boss Felton Kamambo also appeared in court and his trial is set for the 14th of September in a case of alleged bribery.

Source - zbc

