ZANU-PF applauds Mnangagwa for opening up on Gukurahundi

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has applauded communities in Matabeleland and some parts of the Midlands Provinces for cooperating with Government to bring to finality the emotive issue of Gukurahundi.This was said by the ruling party's acting Spokesperson, Patrick Chinamasa, this Tuesday during ZANU-PF's routine weekly press brief held at the party headquarters in Harare."ZANU-PF is fully and emotionally behind President Mnangagwa's act of statesmanship displayed in this ongoing initiative. The party further thanks the affected communities for their cooperation with government to bring finality to this emotive issue," Chinamasa.Chinamasa said President Mnangagwa should also be openly applauded for allowing people to freely speak on Gukurahundi which at some point of our history had become a taboo to talk about."The Party wishes to applaud our President and First Secretary Mnangagwa and his government for his sterling efforts in working with interest groups, churches and societal leaders in Matabeleland to find each other and bring finality to the Gukurahundi issue. Everyone acknowledges that this was previously a very difficult topic to discuss," he said.Adding that "President Mnangagwa, however must be saluted for taking the giant step to confront the Gukurahundi issue head on, allowing the affected societies to speak out and have outstanding issues such as reburials, access to birth certificates and healing are addressed."Chinamasa also urged Zimbabwean to cherish the peace and stability the country enjoys which was also cemented by the Unity Accord of 1987."In his efforts our former President Cde RG Mugabe did his part by signing the Unity Accord with the late VP Cde Joshua Nkomo, a day which we celebrate annually on 22 December. The foundations of modern day ZANU-PF were a brainchild of that unity which brought ZANU and ZAPU into ZANU-PF," Chinamasa said.