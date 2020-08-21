Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Magistrate orders for the immidiate sanitisation of Chikurubi Maximum Prison Cells

by Fanuel Chinowaita
35 secs ago | Views
Magistrate Ncube has ordered for the immediate sanitisation of Prison cells at Maximum Chikurubi today.

Ncube responded to MDC Alliance National Deputy Chairperson Job Sikhala's order that the cells should be fumigated.

Through Zimbabwe lawyers for Human Rights Sikhala says, "I do not feel safe being detained at Chikurubi prison and i want to be detained anywhere else except Chikurubi.

"The  State must also fumigate cells and provide PPE to inmates."

It is reported that Sikhala was locked, in the D class section of Chikurubi,  four inmates had tested Covid 19 positive. Nevertheless, Job was not given Personal Protective Equipment exposing him to the savages of the disease.

MDC Alliance National Deputy Chairperson was arrested few days ago when a safe house he was with was raided by state agents.

He is being charged for inciting violence on the demonstration which was supposed to take place on 31 July, together with Transform Zimbabwe President Job Ngarivhume and Freelance Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

Sikhala was hiding with other activists who are still at large

Meanwhile, Police officers severely assaulted Sikhala's supporters outside the court before arresting them.

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita

Most Popular In 7 Days