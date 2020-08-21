Car hijackers jailed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two car hijackers who stole a Toyota Wish in Rusape intending to break the parts for resale were jailed five years each by Rusape magistrate Ruth Moyo yesterday.

The duo Jabulani Shereni (23) and Shakespeare Garanewako(25) will however spend 3 years effective each after the magistrate suspended 2 years each on good behaviour.The court heard that on February 24 Shereni was left in Joshua Chinyaka's Toyota Wish registration number AET 8261 with engine number IAZ4649928 with keys on the ignition.Shereni then acted in connivance with his accomplice and drove the car to Harare where they remove it's number plates.On March 13 the police working on a tip off they pounced on the convicts who were at house number 2916 Glenora A intending to strip the vehicle and sell parts.They managed to recover the vehicle and arrested the duo.The total value of the vehicle is $120 000.