ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

by newzimbabwe
2 hrs ago
THE Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) is demanding a share of $7, 5 million allocated to the MDC-T recently by the Justice Ministry under the Political Parties Finance Act.

In a letter of demand dated 24 August 2020, and gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, the ZimPF, through its secretary-general Marakia Bomani, is demanding at least $1 million as a golden handshake for helping the coalition garner votes in the 2018 plebiscite.

"We believe that ZimPF is entitled to a share of the $7, 5 million of political funding paid to MDC Alliance under the Political Parties Finance Act 2001(3)," the letter served on reinstated MDC secretary Douglas Mwonzora and copied to Morgen Komichi, the party's national chairman and Colin Gwiyo, the head of the secretariat, reads.

"It is ZimPF opinion that MDC Alliance was an electoral alliance of seven political parties namely Transform Zimbabwe, MCD, Zanu Ndonga, MDC-Welshman, MDC-T and ZimPF that presented a single presidential candidate and a single candidate in each local government, senate, and constituency election, but had no control over the successful candidates," wrote Bomani.

"We are at least entitled to $1million. We are proposing that you make us an offer that is reasonable and just."

ZimPF officially withdrew from the loose alliance on 26 May 2019 over what they termed "irreconcilable differences."

The alliance presented Nelson Chamisa as its presidential candidate who lost narrowly to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. It also fielded candidates to contest local government, House of Assembly and Senate seats.

However, Chamisa was early this year dethroned as the MDC-T president by the Supreme Court and his archrival Thokozani Khupe was appointed interim president.

Further, the ZimPF secretary-general wrote; "Our supporters and members contributed towards the total number of votes each MDC Alliance councillor, MP, senator and president received.

"As a result of our immense contribution to the Alliance candidates campaigning in local government, House of Assembly, Senate and presidential seat, and we managed to garner a respectable 2, 151, 927 votes which constitute 44, 39% of the vote."

Under the 5 August 2017 Composite Political Cooperation Agreement, ZimPF was allocated 30 parliamentary seats to contest during the 2018 polls. However, none of the ZimPF candidates managed to win a seat.

ZimPF's Bomani gave MDC-T a 14-day ultimatum to respond or risk litigation.

"Please reply within 14 days to avoid legal proceedings."

Source - newzimbabwe

