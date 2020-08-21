Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

News / National

by Staff reporter

CHIREDZI town engineer Wesley Kauma has reportedly destroyed one of his illegally-acquired properties in an alleged bid to destroy evidence.Kauma is facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer after he allegedly amassed several properties without paying for them.United Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association (Uchirra) recently wrote to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, leading to the arrest of Kauma and Consider Kubiku, the town planner.Early this week, Southern Eye learnt that one of Kauma's properties at Stand number D5332 in Westwood suburb, previously used as a private college, had been destroyed.Roofing sheets, window frames, door frames, perimeter fence, and plumbing pipes were removed from the two classroom blocks.Kauma and Kubiku are being accused of using their positions in council to acquire two residential stands (3609 and 3610) for free and without a council resolution.Circumstances surrounding several stands, including the one Kauma is demolishing are still under investigation.They were recently taken to court and released on $10 000 bail each.The alleged tampering with evidence is not new to Kauma, as he and his co-accused have been carrying out their duties at Chiredzi Town Council, attending meetings and making crucial decisions against the court order.Kauma, in his position as town engineer, is alleged to have attended a meeting which was between council and non-governmental organisations, barely a day after the bail conditions were set.Several attempts to contact Kauma were fruitless as his mobile went unanswered and he did not respond to messages sent to him.Uchirra advocacy officer Bernard Dachi accused Kauma of defeating the course of justice."As Uchirra, we are now losing trust in the whole process. Demolishing that property is tantamount to defeating the course of justice because it was listed as one of his properties in our letter of complaint to Zacc," he said.Council chairperson Gibson Hwende said he did not see the list of the controversial properties.Chiredzi is not new to scandals as former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere once labelled it as the most corrupt council after councillors allocated themselves 40 stands each.