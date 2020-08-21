Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland South on Monday arrested eight notorious armed robbers, among them a serving police officer and former cop, who have been linked to a spate of heists committed in Harare and around the country.This was revealed in a police internal memorandum dated August 24, in which the suspects were identified as Musa Taj Abdul, alias Salim Rahman (46) of Bulawayo, Liberty Mupamhanga (29) of Glen Norah, Prince Makodza (31) of Epworth and Godfrey Mupamhanga (27) of Highfield.Also arrested were Charles Lundu (47), Rudolf Kanhanga Alias Tapiwa Munatsi (29) a former police officer of Mbare, Innocent Jairos (32) of Epworth and Tapiwa Mangoma (27), a serving police officer in Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the arrests."The gang was arrested while hiding in a certain house and had to scale durawalls while trying to escape with police officers in hot pursuit, assisted by ZRP Canine section, firing warning shots to effect arrest on the armed robbers," he said in a statement.Nyathi said the gang was linked to a spate of armed robberies at Mashwede Village in Glen View, Harare, at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza, Blue Circle bus along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, Glen Norah B and Malborough, among others.The police recovered a pistol, a magazine with 11 rounds, 19x12 bore gauge live rounds, a pair of vehicle number plates and a black balaclava mask.Alex Mashwede (70) of Mashwede Towers Acadia, Harare was cited in the police statement as the complainant.Police said the eight were arrested on Monday in Beitbridge after detectives raided their hideout.According to the police memo, the suspects also suffered some injuries from the police dogs, with Abdul suffering lacerations on the right arm and right thigh, Liberty had lacerations on the left thigh, left calf and left foot, Godfrey had lacerations on the left arm, Makodza had lacerations on the right triceps and right calf, Lundu had lacerations on the left hand and left thigh, Munatsi suffered lacerations on the left thigh and Jairos had lacerations on the left leg," the memo read."The accused persons were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital for treatment and their condition is stable. They were interviewed and they revealed that accused number 8 is a serving police officer stationed at Beitbridge Urban Police Station."