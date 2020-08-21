Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT should just fully dollarise the economy as the current dual pricing system is not benefiting the country's majority who get their salaries in local currency, a local economic development and policy research institute has said.

In July this year, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe authorised the pricing of goods and services in both the Zimbabwe and the United States dollars on reintroduction of the interbank foreign currency auction system.

This came less than a year after the government in September 2019 published a statutory instrument outlawing the use of foreign currency in the pricing of goods and services.

The local currency has been taking a beating from inflationary shocks, leaving workers struggling to make ends meet as salaries remain stagnant while prices of goods and services skyrocket.

The Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe (Ledriz) argued it is time the government fully dollarise to ensure the majority of the county's workforce also benefits from the dual pricing system.

"What has happened now is that most businesses are now exclusively trading in foreign currency yet most people are still earning Zimdollars. It then becomes difficult for people to eke out a living when your income is in Zimbabwe dollars yet costs are in United States dollars," Ledriz senior research economist Proper Chitambara said recently.

"The dual pricing system only benefits businesses and government, leaving out the majority who are earning in Zimbabwe dollars. The economy has to be dollarised."

Doctors and nurses are on strike demanding salaries in US dollars. Teachers have vowed not to report for duty when schools reopen if government does not meet their demands for US dollar-denominated salaries. The same reads true for private businesses where employees are also demanding to be paid in foreign currency.

Government, however, insists there is no going back to dollarisation.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

1 hr ago | 1246 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

1 hr ago | 1017 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

1 hr ago | 686 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

1 hr ago | 603 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

1 hr ago | 1095 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

1 hr ago | 443 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

1 hr ago | 557 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

1 hr ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa's gov't urged to prioritise fight against corruption

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Car hijackers jailed 5 years

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Stop politicking over Bulawayo water crisis

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Kamambo's trial in false start

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

PSL boss continue his freedom bid

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Sadc still epicentre of HIV epidemic

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Businesses warned for flouting forex auction rate

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa's dialogue door wide open

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

'Sanctions, corruption twin evils'

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Don't panic over power cuts'

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Church told to 'pray for leadership and peace'

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa praises young philanthropists

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Car hijackers jailed

12 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Barring of Mrs B Mtetwa from seeing Hopewell Chin'ono at Chikurubi Maximum Prison

12 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Magistrate orders for the immidiate sanitisation of Chikurubi Maximum Prison Cells

12 hrs ago | 1018 Views

We following WHO guidelines in fighting covid-19" says Minister - but only to save chefs' lives

12 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Walking the corridors of the engagement and re-engagement policy

12 hrs ago | 378 Views

MLF pissed-off by Jenni Williams

12 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Tsholotsho entrepreneurs still waiting for COVID-19 relief funds

12 hrs ago | 129 Views

Drama as Sikhala shouts, 'where is my wife' in Court

12 hrs ago | 3442 Views

ZANU-PF applauds Mnangagwa for opening up on Gukurahundi

12 hrs ago | 783 Views

Chamisa afraid to lead from the front

13 hrs ago | 3567 Views

MDC NEC member says party leadership is 'incompetent or compromised'

13 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Sikhala, Jere bail rulings set for Wednesday

14 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mystery around MDC Councillor death deepens

14 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate breaks the internet

14 hrs ago | 11256 Views

Dialoguing our way from divergent views to convergence is the way

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe's protest leaders call for dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Mwonzora, Khupe wrangle escalates

15 hrs ago | 3520 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days