Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

News / National

by Staff reporter

MARONDERA mayor Chengetai Murowa has been suspended from the MDC Alliance after his leaked phone call audios revealed that he was working in cahoots with the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T.Murowa was recorded while chatting with MDC-T Mashonaland East provincial administrator Wellington Makonese and the audio went viral on social media platforms, leading to his suspension by the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party.In the audios, Murowa, who is the town's ward 1 councillor, confirmed his allegiance to the Khupe faction and recommended Makonese to "keep it a secret".MDC Alliance Marondera district organising secretary Misheck Manyere yesterday confirmed Murowa's suspension as a councillor pending disciplinary action."The suspension was triggered by the leaked audios. We have realised that he has also been leaking information on our affairs and operations to the CIO [Central Intelligence Organisation]," he said.Murowa yesterday refused to comment on the matter.According to a letter dated August 23, addressed to Murowa and signed by Marondera Central constituency co-ordinating committee acting chairman Everisto Chikuku, the mayor would remain suspended until further notice."We are sure as MDC Alliance leadership in Marondera constituency that you are aware of the allegations being levelled against you. In line with that, the constituency co-ordinating committee has decided to institute a full-scale hearing so that the matter is accorded the best and sound attention it deserves."In respect of those allegations, section 3.4.3 and 3.4.4 of our party constitution has advised us to suspend you from your post as councillor for ward 1 with immediate effect pending hearing," part of the letter read.The opposition party is currently in shambles in Marondera with reports that some councillors had nicodemously signed allegiance forms to the Khupe faction to avoid imminent recalls.According to MDC-T, about six councillors have pledged to work with Khupe, dumping Chamisa.