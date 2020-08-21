Car hijackers jailed 5 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO car hijackers, who stole a Toyota Wish in Rusape intending to break it and sell its parts, were yesterday jailed five years each by Rusape magistrate Ruth Moyo.Jabulani Shereni (23) and Shakespeare Garanewako (25) will, however, serve an effective three-year jail term each after the magistrate suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.The court heard that on February 24, Shereni was left in Joshua Chinyaka's Toyota Wish vehicle with the keys in the ignition switch.The two then drove the car to Harare, where they removed its number plates.On March 13, police working on a tip-off, pounced on the convicts, who were at a house in Glen Norah A intending to strip the vehicle and sell its parts.They recovered the vehicle and arrested the duo.The value of the vehicle is $120 000.