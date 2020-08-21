Govt sweats over Drax payment

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government is in a dilemma on whether to retain or pay US$2 million to Drax SAGL International for the supply and delivery of medicines and consumables as part of a US$20 million contract it later cancelled citing over pricing.Government had released US$2 million for the goods supplied but payment was withheld by the bank when it queried why it had been released accompanied by a red flag.Government says it is in the process of managing the complications.