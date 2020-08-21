Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt sweats over Drax payment

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government is in a dilemma on whether to retain or pay US$2 million to Drax SAGL International for the supply and delivery of medicines and consumables as part of a US$20 million contract it later cancelled citing over pricing.

Government had released US$2 million for the goods supplied but payment was withheld by the bank when it queried why it had been released accompanied by a red flag.

Government says it is in the process of managing the complications.


Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

1 hr ago | 1244 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

1 hr ago | 1015 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

1 hr ago | 603 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

1 hr ago | 1094 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

1 hr ago | 442 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

1 hr ago | 557 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

1 hr ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa's gov't urged to prioritise fight against corruption

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Car hijackers jailed 5 years

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Stop politicking over Bulawayo water crisis

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Kamambo's trial in false start

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

PSL boss continue his freedom bid

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Sadc still epicentre of HIV epidemic

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Businesses warned for flouting forex auction rate

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa's dialogue door wide open

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

'Sanctions, corruption twin evils'

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Don't panic over power cuts'

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Church told to 'pray for leadership and peace'

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa praises young philanthropists

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Car hijackers jailed

12 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Barring of Mrs B Mtetwa from seeing Hopewell Chin'ono at Chikurubi Maximum Prison

12 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Magistrate orders for the immidiate sanitisation of Chikurubi Maximum Prison Cells

12 hrs ago | 1018 Views

We following WHO guidelines in fighting covid-19" says Minister - but only to save chefs' lives

12 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Walking the corridors of the engagement and re-engagement policy

12 hrs ago | 378 Views

MLF pissed-off by Jenni Williams

12 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Tsholotsho entrepreneurs still waiting for COVID-19 relief funds

12 hrs ago | 129 Views

Drama as Sikhala shouts, 'where is my wife' in Court

12 hrs ago | 3442 Views

ZANU-PF applauds Mnangagwa for opening up on Gukurahundi

12 hrs ago | 783 Views

Chamisa afraid to lead from the front

13 hrs ago | 3565 Views

MDC NEC member says party leadership is 'incompetent or compromised'

13 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Sikhala, Jere bail rulings set for Wednesday

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mystery around MDC Councillor death deepens

14 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate breaks the internet

14 hrs ago | 11256 Views

Dialoguing our way from divergent views to convergence is the way

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe's protest leaders call for dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Mwonzora, Khupe wrangle escalates

15 hrs ago | 3520 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days