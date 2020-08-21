Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe is now pushing to have secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora disciplined over multiple allegations which include fomenting violence in the party.

Quoting sources, Daily News says that the recent recall of Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba and five other councillors had escalated the tension between the two-party heavyweights.

This was because the standing committee only got to know about the recall on social media.

Mwonzora is also being accused of acting unilaterally when making decisions. National chairperson Morgen Komichi said there was gross indiscipline in the party which had also seen violence emerging within its ranks.

Source - Daily News

