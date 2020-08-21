BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

It is with profound sadness to advise you that Dr Patson Dzamara has passed on this morning ahead of his scheduled cancer operation. Thanks to all those that had been contributing to the Fund where +US$14k had already been raised. I am personally devasted. MHDSRIP. 🙏🏿💔😭! pic.twitter.com/znxB4wEUzO — Nigel MK Chanakira (@nigelchanakira) August 26, 2020

Opposition Activist Patson Dzamara has died after battling colon cancer for some time, banker Nigel Chanakira has reported.Announcing the death Chanakira said, "It is with profound sadness to advise you that Dr Patson Dzamara has passed on this morning ahead of his scheduled cancer operation. Thanks to all those that had been contributing to the Fund where +US$14k had already been raised. I am personally devasted."Dzamara recently announced that he had cancer of the colon and a GoFundMe campaign was created to assist him to pay the operation bill.He has previously complained of being injected poisonous stuff in prison which caused the cancer.