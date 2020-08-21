Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Opposition Activist Patson Dzamara has died after battling colon cancer for some time, banker Nigel Chanakira has reported.

Announcing the death Chanakira said, "It is with profound sadness to advise you that Dr Patson Dzamara has passed on this morning ahead of his scheduled cancer operation. Thanks to all those that had been contributing to the Fund where +US$14k had already been raised. I am personally devasted."

Dzamara recently announced that he had cancer of the colon and a GoFundMe campaign was created to assist him to pay the operation bill.

He has previously complained of being injected poisonous stuff in prison which caused the cancer.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

1 hr ago | 1119 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

1 hr ago | 743 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

1 hr ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

2 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa's gov't urged to prioritise fight against corruption

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Car hijackers jailed 5 years

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

2 hrs ago | 714 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Stop politicking over Bulawayo water crisis

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Kamambo's trial in false start

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

PSL boss continue his freedom bid

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Sadc still epicentre of HIV epidemic

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Businesses warned for flouting forex auction rate

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa's dialogue door wide open

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Sanctions, corruption twin evils'

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

'Don't panic over power cuts'

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Church told to 'pray for leadership and peace'

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa praises young philanthropists

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Car hijackers jailed

12 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Barring of Mrs B Mtetwa from seeing Hopewell Chin'ono at Chikurubi Maximum Prison

12 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Magistrate orders for the immidiate sanitisation of Chikurubi Maximum Prison Cells

12 hrs ago | 1022 Views

We following WHO guidelines in fighting covid-19" says Minister - but only to save chefs' lives

12 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Walking the corridors of the engagement and re-engagement policy

12 hrs ago | 380 Views

MLF pissed-off by Jenni Williams

12 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Tsholotsho entrepreneurs still waiting for COVID-19 relief funds

13 hrs ago | 129 Views

Drama as Sikhala shouts, 'where is my wife' in Court

13 hrs ago | 3466 Views

ZANU-PF applauds Mnangagwa for opening up on Gukurahundi

13 hrs ago | 789 Views

Chamisa afraid to lead from the front

13 hrs ago | 3589 Views

MDC NEC member says party leadership is 'incompetent or compromised'

13 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Sikhala, Jere bail rulings set for Wednesday

14 hrs ago | 662 Views

Mystery around MDC Councillor death deepens

14 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate breaks the internet

15 hrs ago | 11319 Views

Dialoguing our way from divergent views to convergence is the way

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe's protest leaders call for dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Mwonzora, Khupe wrangle escalates

15 hrs ago | 3534 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days