Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Minister of Justice Ziyambi Ziyambi met with a delegation from various civic society organisations on Monday to discuss the proposed Amendment Number 2 being pushed by the government.

The delegation included youth representatives from  WELEAD, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust and Electoral Resource Centre.

According to sources who attended the two-hour long meeting, the two parties reached a deadlock as neither party was willing to concede.

One of the delegates to the meeting, WELEAD Director Namatai Kwekweza said, "The Minister is resolute to get the Bill into law. We the youth are resolute to stop the bill. The position paper which is a summary of what we demand was presented to him and that is our unchanging position on the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 2."

Kwekweza urged other youths to lobby their MPs to defend the constitution.

"We as the youth continue to say #NoToConstitutionalAmendments and will not be moved in any other direction. The struggle continues. And our position as echoed in the papers shared stays the same. Let's call MPs, write to parliament and do all we can to defend our Constitution" she added assertively.

Ziyambi is said to have told the youths that the Bill is executive inspired and there was no chance of reversing it. He added that nowhere in the Constitution does it make it a prerequisite for the executive to consult the public before they forward a bill.

"Maybe I will remove one or two things," the Minister said.



Source - Byo24News

