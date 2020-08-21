3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC officials Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday to answers to charges of communicating falsehoods following their abduction and torture in May is now scheduled to commenceThe trio is accused of communicating falsehoods by alleging that they were abducted, tortured & held incommunicado by some unidentified people who later dumped them at Muchapondwa Business Centre.They allege state agents then abducted them from the police, beat and sexually assaulted them and forced them to drink each other's urine.After they were discovered by their lawyers, the women related their ordeal from a hospital in the capital, Harare, where they were being treated, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said they had made up the story to divert attention from the fact that they broke lockdown rules by attending a protest.