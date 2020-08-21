Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC officials Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday to answers to charges  of communicating falsehoods following their  abduction and torture in May is now scheduled to commence

The trio is accused of communicating falsehoods by alleging that they were abducted, tortured & held incommunicado by some unidentified people who later dumped them at Muchapondwa Business Centre.

They allege state agents then abducted them from the police, beat and sexually assaulted them and forced them to drink each other's urine.

After they were discovered by their lawyers, the women related their ordeal from a hospital in the capital, Harare, where they were being treated, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said they had made up the story to divert attention from the fact that they broke lockdown rules by attending a protest.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

1 hr ago | 753 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

3 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

3 hrs ago | 1582 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 817 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Commonwealth lawyers issue statement on Beatrice Mtetwa

4 hrs ago | 2842 Views

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

6 hrs ago | 8435 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

6 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

6 hrs ago | 4070 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

6 hrs ago | 2688 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2263 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

6 hrs ago | 5488 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

6 hrs ago | 1452 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

6 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

6 hrs ago | 929 Views

Mnangagwa's gov't urged to prioritise fight against corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Car hijackers jailed 5 years

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

6 hrs ago | 962 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

6 hrs ago | 3915 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

6 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

6 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

6 hrs ago | 566 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

6 hrs ago | 694 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Stop politicking over Bulawayo water crisis

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

Kamambo's trial in false start

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

PSL boss continue his freedom bid

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

Sadc still epicentre of HIV epidemic

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Businesses warned for flouting forex auction rate

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa's dialogue door wide open

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

'Sanctions, corruption twin evils'

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Don't panic over power cuts'

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Church told to 'pray for leadership and peace'

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa praises young philanthropists

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

7 hrs ago | 661 Views

Car hijackers jailed

17 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Barring of Mrs B Mtetwa from seeing Hopewell Chin'ono at Chikurubi Maximum Prison

17 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Magistrate orders for the immidiate sanitisation of Chikurubi Maximum Prison Cells

17 hrs ago | 1117 Views

We following WHO guidelines in fighting covid-19" says Minister - but only to save chefs' lives

17 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Walking the corridors of the engagement and re-engagement policy

17 hrs ago | 416 Views

MLF pissed-off by Jenni Williams

17 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Tsholotsho entrepreneurs still waiting for COVID-19 relief funds

17 hrs ago | 141 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days