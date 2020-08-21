Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso has been saddened by opposition activist Patson Dzamara's death who succumbed to colon cancer today.

Macheso took his sadness to social media Facebook and said he has lost a fan."WekwaDzamara akashaya mukana,asi waida kurarama akatorwa nenguva uyoo.Really gutted by the sad passing of this brother. A very passionate music lover and Orchestra Mberikwazvo fan. On this day he had pushed that we meet at the Red Cross National Headquarters in Avondale so he can dedicate some of his books to me. I had set everything aside because he was unrelenting and consistent.Go well Patson Dzamara.Wondotichengetera nzvimbo," Macheso said.Dzamara had claimed that he was injected poisonous stuff in prison which caused the cancer.