Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

by Mandla Ndlovu
Musician Jah Prayzah has joined the number of Zimbabweans who have taken to social media to mourn the passing away of activist Patson Dzamara.

Dzamara succumbed to colon cancer on Wednesday morning.

Jah Prayzah posted pictures of him and Dzamara and said, "These pictures captured in 2012 and 2020 will always be a reminder of the journey we walked together tichidzidzisana nekufara pamwe. I know you can no longer read this asi moyo wakaremerwa. You were always there to guide me. Rest in Peace Dr. Dzamara you shall be missed."

Another award winning artist Alick Macheso also said he was gutted by the passing away of Dzamara.

"I am gutted by the sad passing of this brother. A very passionate music lover and Orchestra Mberikwazvo fan. On this day he had pushed that we meet at the Red Cross HQ in Avondale so he can dedicate some of his books to me."



