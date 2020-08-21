Court refuses to free man accused of treason

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A Harare court has turned down the application for refusal of further remand by Pride Mkono, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Youth Committee Chairperson who is being charged with attempting to overthrow a constitutionally elected government.Posting on social media, Mkono said, "Just had my application for refusal of further remand has been thrown out. The state argues that they want time to send someone to Ireland to investigate my Twitter account. Its over year since I was arrested and arraigned on frivolous charges of treason or attempting to overthrow a constitutionally elected government."The court said the matter can even be tried after 3 years while I am on remand. I was thus remanded to 8 December 2020. I remain unmoved and clear on the path towards a new Zimbabwe."Pride presented himself to the police on 15 August 2019 after the police requested to interview him.He is being represented by lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.