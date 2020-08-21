Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T Secretary General Douglas has apologized to the people of Matabeleland over statements attributed to him downplaying the Gukurahundi genocide as a civil war.

Mwonzora had courted the wrath of the people of Matabeleland who accused him of being used by ZANU PF.

Read his full statement below:

A recent Facebook post in my name loosely referred to the Gukurahundi genocide in a way that was open to various interpretations, including that it was a "civil war" where both the perpetrators and the victims could be viewed to have had an equal responsibility.

The casually worded post was interpreted by some to suggest that the actions of the government of the day was justified.

I wish to set the record straight in line with my publicly stated view, that Gukurahundi was in itself a genocide which targeted ethnically and culturally distinct communities for indiscriminate mass killings in order to achieve political goals. More than 20 000 such innocent victims in Matebeleland and Midlands lost their lives between 1983 and 1987, a dark period of our history which only ended with the Unity Accord of December 1987.

Whilst the loose wording of the post was unintentional and a genuine blind spot, most heartily and unreservedly apologise for the insensitivity and inaccuracy of the same, seeing that it caused anguish and pain to some people.

May I also take this opportunity to reiterate the position I have articulated in my previous posts and interviews that the Gukurahundi genocide victims have to be compensated as part of post conflict restorative justice which must include truth telling and reconciliation.

Ngiyaxolisa kakhulu ngembanxa zolimi ezidunge imibono yami ngombhuqazwe we Gukurahundi.

Mayuyu mahlabezulu, ayilume ikhafule. Ngiyaxolisa.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Communist Party rededicates its struggle in honour of Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

5 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

6 hrs ago | 2530 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

7 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

7 hrs ago | 4410 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

8 hrs ago | 2232 Views

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

8 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

8 hrs ago | 2976 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 1282 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

8 hrs ago | 740 Views

Commonwealth lawyers issue statement on Beatrice Mtetwa

9 hrs ago | 3880 Views

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

11 hrs ago | 10776 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

11 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

11 hrs ago | 5300 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

11 hrs ago | 3374 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

11 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

11 hrs ago | 8625 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

11 hrs ago | 1868 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

11 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

11 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Mnangagwa's gov't urged to prioritise fight against corruption

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

Car hijackers jailed 5 years

11 hrs ago | 489 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

11 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

11 hrs ago | 5791 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

11 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

11 hrs ago | 2843 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

11 hrs ago | 778 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

11 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

11 hrs ago | 925 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

11 hrs ago | 1208 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

Stop politicking over Bulawayo water crisis

11 hrs ago | 197 Views

Kamambo's trial in false start

11 hrs ago | 270 Views

PSL boss continue his freedom bid

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

11 hrs ago | 419 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

11 hrs ago | 837 Views

Sadc still epicentre of HIV epidemic

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Businesses warned for flouting forex auction rate

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's dialogue door wide open

11 hrs ago | 404 Views

'Sanctions, corruption twin evils'

11 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Don't panic over power cuts'

12 hrs ago | 383 Views

Church told to 'pray for leadership and peace'

12 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa praises young philanthropists

12 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

12 hrs ago | 822 Views

Car hijackers jailed

22 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Barring of Mrs B Mtetwa from seeing Hopewell Chin'ono at Chikurubi Maximum Prison

22 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Magistrate orders for the immidiate sanitisation of Chikurubi Maximum Prison Cells

22 hrs ago | 1209 Views

We following WHO guidelines in fighting covid-19" says Minister - but only to save chefs' lives

22 hrs ago | 1361 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days