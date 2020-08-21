Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe pushes to drown Mwonzora

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THERE is no let-up to the mayhem devouring the divided MDC, with the party's interim leader Thokozani Khupe now pushing to have her secretary- general Douglas Mwonzora disciplined, the Daily News reports.

This comes as Khupe and Nelson Chamisa have been involved in a similar and futile hammer and tongs war over control of the country's biggest opposition party - to the glee of Zanu-PF.

At the same time, the MDC Alliance is pulling out all the stops to block Khupe and her allies from filling the positions of party members who were recently recalled from Parliament.

Well-placed sources told the Daily News yesterday that the tension between Khupe and Mwonzora had now reached boiling point, amid moves by Khupe to discipline her secretary-general over multiple allegations which include fomenting violence in the troubled party.

At the weekend, sources had also told the Daily News that the recent recall of Harare mayor Herbert Gomba and five other councillors had escalated the tension between the two party heavyweights.

"The fact that standing committee members only got to know about the recall on social media did not go down well with everyone.

"Khaliphani Phugeni (Khupe's spokesperson) was very angry about this because what should have happened before the letter was written to these people was to bring the names recommended by the party structures to the national standing committee to go through them one by one, while also justifying why they should be recalled.

"That did not happen and this was viewed as disrespect of the standing committee. It is a punishable offence to disrespect the standing committee," one of the sources told the Daily News.

Among other things, Mwonzora is being accused of acting unilaterally when making decisions, as well as fomenting violence in the party.

MDC national chairperson Morgen Komichi told the Daily News last night that there was gross indiscipline in the party, which had also seen violence emerging within its ranks.

"We will indeed take disciplinary measures against rogue elements in the party because we need order. We are a party that believes in constitutionalism and justice.

"We want to be a team, not a group. So, unity is necessary. We do not want to perpetuate factionalism," Komichi said.

At the weekend, the Daily News was told that at the centre of Khupe and Mwonzora's fights was the alleged desire by both to control the recall of MDC legislators and councillors, including the decision on who would replace such members.

Matters apparently came to a head during a recent national standing committee meeting, where Phugeni allegedly confronted Mwonzora - accusing him of not consulting other leaders before recalling party MPs and councillors.

It is claimed that last week's recall of Gomba and five other councillors was viewed as the final straw.

On the other hand, Mwonzora, is said to be very unhappy with Khupe - allegedly for not consulting him when she nominated herself to become MP along with Phugeni and others, to fill the vacancies left by legislators who were recalled for supporting Chamisa.

Apart from nominating herself and Phugeni, Khupe also appointed Yvonne Musarurwa, Lindani Moyo, January Sawuke, Memory Munochinzwa, Lwazi Sibanda, Sipho Mokone, Molly Ndlovu, Tamani Moyo, Gertrude Moyo, Piniel Denga, Chief Ndluvu, Nomalanga Khumalo and Teti Chisorochengwe as MPs.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala says 'it's just political banter'

2 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chamisa mobilising against Khupe

2 hrs ago | 928 Views

'Sanctions fuelling corruption in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Econet abolishes mobile money agents

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

11 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Sikhala's doctrine before his arrest

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Prominent miller arrested

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

RBZ tightens EcoCash squeeze

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Indian Premier League set to take place in UAE between September and November.

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party rededicates its struggle in honour of Dzamara

6 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 3325 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri

7 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

9 hrs ago | 2836 Views

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

10 hrs ago | 3124 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

11 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

11 hrs ago | 5539 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

11 hrs ago | 2496 Views

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

12 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

12 hrs ago | 3272 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

12 hrs ago | 1397 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

12 hrs ago | 815 Views

Commonwealth lawyers issue statement on Beatrice Mtetwa

13 hrs ago | 4227 Views

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

15 hrs ago | 11849 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

15 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

15 hrs ago | 5708 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

15 hrs ago | 3627 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

15 hrs ago | 2944 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

15 hrs ago | 10428 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

15 hrs ago | 2098 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

15 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

15 hrs ago | 1304 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

15 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

15 hrs ago | 6959 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

15 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

15 hrs ago | 3351 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

15 hrs ago | 874 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

15 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

15 hrs ago | 988 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

15 hrs ago | 1345 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

15 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

15 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

16 hrs ago | 909 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days