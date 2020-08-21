11 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

ELEVEN more people have died of Covid-19, bringing the death toll from the virus to 166 in Zimbabwe.According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 126 more people tested positive yesterday.From the 11 reported deaths, 10 of them were recorded in Harare province and one was recorded in Mashonaland West.Of the new cases, 116 are local transmissions, eight are returnees from Botswana and two returnees from South Africa."As of August 25, 2020 Zimbabwe had recorded 6 196 Covid-19 cases, 4 961 recoveries and 166 deaths. The national recovery rate now stands at 80 percent while case fatality rate has risen to 2.7 percent as of yesterday," read the statement."A total of 126 people tested positive in the last 24 hours and 11 more deaths were recorded; 10 from Harare and one from Mashonaland west."The ministry said of the new cases, 53 were recorded in Harare, 13 in Bulawayo, 29 in Matabeleland South, 11 in Mashonaland West, eight in Mashonaland Central and five in Midlands provinces.Bulawayo has a cumulative total of 1 260 cases, 29 deaths with 1 119 recoveries while Matabeleland South has 610 cases, two deaths and 436 recoveries.Matabeleland North has recorded a total of 105 cases, three deaths and 83 recoveries.