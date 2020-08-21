Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Sanctions fuelling corruption in Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE challenges bedevilling the country's economy due to the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by some western nations have been cited as the major cause of corruption in Zimbabwe.

Addressing a Press conference at the ruling party's headquarters in Harare yesterday, Chinamasa said illegal sanctions imposed on the country are fuelling corruption as they have incapacitated both Government and the private sector from providing competitive salaries, leaving workers susceptible to the pervasive vice.

He added that there is a clear link between corruption and the illegal sanctions imposed by some Western nations as punishment for embarking on the land reform programme.

"There is a relationship between sanctions and corruption, whereupon due to incapacitation of Government or the private sector to provide competitive salaries in the region, workers end up engaging in acts of corruption to supplement what they get which is, however, unfortunate.

"The illegal sanctions have affected our economy and continuously affect the value of our currency and consequently our returns. Again, due to sanctions our institutions mandated to fight corruption have been incapacitated to investigate swiftly both local and external cases," said Chinamasa.

The illegal sanctions that manifested themselves as financial, trade, cultural, academic, sport embargoes, diplomatic isolation, travel bans, freezing of financial accounts of the national leadership have cost the country more than US$42 billion since 2001.

However, the United States, which still maintains the illegal sanctions has been trying to hide behind a finger by claiming that the sanctions do not hurt ordinary Zimbabweans.

"It is for this reason that we implore and remind comrades in the media of their patriotic duty to report on corruption and call upon the removal of sanctions, the twin evils that are haunting our society. Daily we hear comrades in the media echoing the US Ambassador's fake news narrative that Zimbabwean problems are a result of corruption and not sanctions.

"If sanctions were not meant to and are not affecting our economy, why have successive administrations in these countries and the US in particular kept these sanctions. For leisure or fun?" asked Chinamasa rhetorically as he reiterated the call for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions.

The revolutionary party's acting spokesperson added that the media should play a leading role in exposing corruption which is a threat to the nation Vision 2030 to become a middle-class economy.

"Zanu-PF in 2018 earmarked the fight against corruption as one of its key deliverables and to achieve that President ED Mnangagwa declared a zero-tolerance to corruption towards building a corruption-free society," he said.

With the fight against corruption a key priority, Chinamasa said the media was a key ally in the fight against the cancerous vice that is ubiquitous, which also rampant in churches and the civil society organisations.

Meanwhile, Chinamasa said Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa is not an advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, hence his move to discredit the recent appointment of ministers should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

This comes on the wake of what he described as unethical behaviour by Mliswa to record his private conversation with businessman, Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala says 'it's just political banter'

59 mins ago | 297 Views

Chamisa mobilising against Khupe

60 mins ago | 440 Views

Econet abolishes mobile money agents

1 hr ago | 281 Views

11 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Sikhala's doctrine before his arrest

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Prominent miller arrested

1 hr ago | 366 Views

RBZ tightens EcoCash squeeze

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Indian Premier League set to take place in UAE between September and November.

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Khupe pushes to drown Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party rededicates its struggle in honour of Dzamara

5 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 3134 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

8 hrs ago | 2799 Views

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

10 hrs ago | 3102 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

10 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

11 hrs ago | 5453 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

11 hrs ago | 2476 Views

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

11 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

11 hrs ago | 3248 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

11 hrs ago | 1388 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

Commonwealth lawyers issue statement on Beatrice Mtetwa

12 hrs ago | 4196 Views

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

14 hrs ago | 11723 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

14 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

14 hrs ago | 5668 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

14 hrs ago | 3592 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

14 hrs ago | 2925 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

14 hrs ago | 10257 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

14 hrs ago | 2087 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

14 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

14 hrs ago | 1287 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

14 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

14 hrs ago | 6772 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

14 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

14 hrs ago | 3308 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

14 hrs ago | 863 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

14 hrs ago | 983 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

14 hrs ago | 1334 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

14 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

15 hrs ago | 896 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days