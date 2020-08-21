Chamisa mobilising against Khupe

News / National

by Staff reporter

EMBATTLED opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and his lieutenants are mobilising against Khupe's bid to return to Parliament and to fill other positions of recalled MPs with her allies.This comes as Khupe has replaced 15 of the 21 MPs that she has recalled so far.The bid to foil Khupe and her nominees also comes as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has invited voters with objections to the replacements to exercise their rights before the vacant parliamentary seats are filled.MDC Alliance national organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, told the Daily News yesterday that they had also deployed party officials to constituencies to mobilise voters to register their objections."We were given 14 days to register our objections and we have put our machinery into motion."As the organiser … I am tasked with overseeing that … with the help of other senior … officials who have started work in the various constituencies."Ordinary voters have also been irked by the decision to have their MPs replaced by people they never voted for."So, it is not going to be about the MDC Alliance alone, but the voters in their generality as well," Chibaya told the Daily News."They understand that before elections in 2018 we went for the nomination court where aspiring candidates were supposed to name their party and its symbol, hence it does not make sense to have a party that did not sponsor their MPs' candidature getting the power to recall them," Chibaya added.The move by the alliance comes as some voters in Khupe's Bulawayo East constituency - led by Gilbert Sibanda - started objecting to the replacement of Tabitha Khumalo last weekend.Khumalo, the current national chairperson of the MDC Alliance, was among the MPs that were recalled by Khupe in May, as she flexed her muscles in the battle for control of the MDC.Sibanda said after holding an emergency meeting in Mahatshula, that they felt they had been given the green light by Zec to defend their vote."As Bulawayo East voters, we are saying during the July 2018 harmonised elections, we overwhelmingly voted for the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa."Our constituency and our votes contributed to the cumulative provincial votes which formed the basis for the allocation of the proportional representative seats according to the Electoral Act."Zec has a duty to respect our choices and should not allow the MDC … to usurp our rights to choose our preferred representatives," Sibanda said."Failure to abide by this duty is a clear infringement of our rights of association as spelt out in Section 58 of the Constitution."The whole essence of elections the world over is for people to choose their representatives."Why have elections when people's preferred candidates can be replaced by other people without the approval of their political parties?" Sibanda said further.This comes as the senseless wars consuming the MDC continue to deepen, with neither Khupe nor Chamisa seemingly able to stabilise the troubled party - to the utter glee of Zanu-PF.The party has been consumed by its mindless ructions ever since its much-loved founding father Morgan Tsvangirai died from colon cancer in February 2018.The party's infighting escalated after the Supreme Court's judgment earlier this year which upheld last year's ruling by the High Court that nullified Chamisa's ascendancy to the leadership of the country's biggest opposition party.