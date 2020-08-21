Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala says 'it's just political banter'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala, who is accused of inciting public violence, yesterday said utterances he is alleged to have made are just, but political banter synonymous with politicians.

Sikhala is challenging his placement on remand, saying the allegations by the State do not disclose an offence and he cannot be criminalised for what is expected of politicians.

The State, however, insists Sikhala's utterances cannot be banter, but incitement of violence, arguing the tone in clips and videos made by him constitute incitement.

Sikhala's lawyer Eric Matinenga argued that the videos and audio clips ought to have been produced in court for it to ascertain what the State is alleging and that it is questionable that the State detected violence from his tone.

In his application, one of his lawyers Jeremiah Bamu was put on the witness stand to explain the inconsistencies in the State papers before the court.

He claimed that what Sikhala was made to sign on the warned and cautioned statement, is different from what is contained on the charge sheet before the court.

Appearing for the State, Garudzo Ziyaduma argued that Bamu's testimony should be disregarded as he has a material interest in Sikhala as he has represented him several times.

Matinenga responded, saying Bamu is an officer of the court whose testimony is candid and that the State had failed to challenge him, hence seeking to have his evidence disregarded.

He further argued that statements alleged by the State and before the court do not amount to an offence.
Sikhala allegedly posted videos on various social media platforms with the message "people from Zambezi to

Limpopo to Forbes Border Post to Victoria Falls 31 July 2020 should be your day.

"This is the kind of war that we have. If we do not fight this war nothing will come out until we die.
"These men have oppressed the people for a long time. This time they have to kill, really kill us. These men have stolen our youth.

"We did not enjoy it at all. All the people in London are heeding the message that on the day they will besiege our embassies even those in America they will be in action on 21 and 31 July.

"Those in Australia and South Africa are all saying they will be taking action. I will fight the State since I'm not easily intimidated".

The State closed its submissions arguing that Sikhala was properly charged and the facts before the court disclose an offence.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube will give a ruling on the application today.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa mobilising against Khupe

1 hr ago | 460 Views

'Sanctions fuelling corruption in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Econet abolishes mobile money agents

1 hr ago | 287 Views

11 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Sikhala's doctrine before his arrest

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Prominent miller arrested

1 hr ago | 382 Views

RBZ tightens EcoCash squeeze

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Indian Premier League set to take place in UAE between September and November.

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Khupe pushes to drown Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party rededicates its struggle in honour of Dzamara

5 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 3148 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

8 hrs ago | 2799 Views

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

10 hrs ago | 3103 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

10 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

11 hrs ago | 5453 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

11 hrs ago | 2476 Views

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

11 hrs ago | 1928 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

11 hrs ago | 3249 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

11 hrs ago | 1389 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

Commonwealth lawyers issue statement on Beatrice Mtetwa

12 hrs ago | 4196 Views

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

14 hrs ago | 11733 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

14 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

14 hrs ago | 5671 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

14 hrs ago | 3592 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

14 hrs ago | 2926 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

14 hrs ago | 10266 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

14 hrs ago | 2090 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

14 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

14 hrs ago | 1289 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

14 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

14 hrs ago | 6777 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

14 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

14 hrs ago | 3311 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

14 hrs ago | 863 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

14 hrs ago | 985 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

15 hrs ago | 1337 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

15 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

15 hrs ago | 469 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

15 hrs ago | 896 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days