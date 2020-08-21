Latest News Editor's Choice


Girlfriend killer nabbed in a bush

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A SUSPECTED Mvurwi murderer Fidelis Chido (32) who was on the run for allegedly killing his married eight months girlfriend was arrested yesterday in Chiweshe.

Chido (32) of Galloway farm,Mvurwi allegedly stabbed Sharon Jone (33) on the abdomen with a sharp object.

Mvurwi police caught him in the bushes of Chiweshe where he was hiding and arrested him.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"We arrested a murder suspect Chido who allegedly stabbed his eight months girlfriend to death in a domestic dispute while her husband was herding cattle at Galloway farm," Mundembe said.

Allegations are that Chido visited his pregnant girlfriend in the absents of Joseph Farawo (39) husband to the now deceased Jones.

The love birds had an altercation and Chido fatally stabbed Jones before fleeing in blood stained clothes and a blood stained object.

A witness Innocent Muganhu told NewsDay that they tried to chase after the suspect Soo after seeing his blood stained clothes but could not catch him.

"We saw the suspect coming out of Farawo's house with blood stained clothes and object hence I tried to chase after him but failed to catch up with him," Farawo said.

"I alerted other neighbours and one neigbiur Gerald Bvunza entered the room and found Jones's body in a pool of blood."

The body was taken to Mvurwi hospital mortuary by the police.

He is appearing at Bindura magistrates courts for initial remand tommorow

Source - Byo24News

