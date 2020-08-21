Affair with neighbour's pregnant wife ends tragically

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Bindura have arrested a 32-year-old Mvurwi man suspected of stabbing to death his neighbour's eight-month pregnant wife whom he was allegedly having an affair with.Fidelis Chido of Gallowway Farm in Mvurwi was arrested in Kanyemba after he went on the run on August 19. Acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu said Chido was assisting the police with investigations.The deceased is Sharon John (33). Asst Insp Dhewu said allegations are that on August 9, this year at around 7am, John's husband Joseph Farau (39), who is a cattle herder at a farm in the area, went to work leaving his pregnant wife at home.About 40 minutes later, Chido - whose affair with John was well-known - was seen walking towards the house. A few minutes later he was seen by a neighbour - Innocent Muganhu (38) - bolting from the house, holding a blood-stained object while his clothes had blood on them."Muganhu alerted other neighbours who gave chase, but failed to apprehend him. One of the neighbours Gerald Bvunza (30) went inside the house and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood," he said.A report was made at Mvurwi Police Station and police attended the scene. The deceased had a deep cut on the neck suspected to have been caused by a sharp object and the body was taken to Mvurwi Hospital mortuary.Chido was arrested on August 25 at Kanyemba Village. Recently, a 38-year-old Concession man killed his wife over infidelity accusations, locked doors and windows of their house before committing suicide. Their bodies were found six days later.The wife, Christine Gwedeza (35) was found lying in a pool of blood with head injuries and a swollen face while the husband Tinashe Mbasi (38) had no visible injuries. The police did not find any weapons or poisonous substance in the house.Preliminary investigations indicate that Mbasi assaulted his wife and later committed suicide.A suicide note written by Mbasi was found in the house at number 638 Housewood in Concession and it indicated that the couple had fought over Gwedeza's alleged infidelity. The couple was heard quarrelling at around 8pm by their co-tenant Dadirai Nyandoro.