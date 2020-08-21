Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Khami Dam sewage water good for drinking'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has said tests have certified that Khami Dam water meets acceptable standards for drinking and is also considering a new aquifer which can supply the city with about 40 megalitres per day in Matobo.

Council conducted water tests for Khami Dam and results showed that the quality of the water is similar to that of Ncema Dam and meets Standard Association of Zimbabwe and World Health Organisation (WHO) raw water specifications.

Residents have previously objected council's proposals to recycle Khami Dam water as it is polluted by human waste but council insists that advanced technologies can be employed to purify it. In an article published in 2007, Zinwa said Khami Dam water was cleaner than that of Lake Chivero supplying the City of Harare.

Apart from Khami water, council officials say there is possibility of getting water from an aquifer in Matobo. They say despite the water being deep underground, Botswana, Somalia and Ethiopia have successfully drawn water from similar aquifers.

An aquifer is a body of porous rock or sediment saturated with groundwater. Council officials briefed President Mnangagwa on Saturday about the new aquifer when they met him at State House in Bulawayo. They expressed the city's desire to have the aquifer as an additional water source for Bulawayo.

In an online media briefing yesterday, BCC's engineering services deputy director Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube while a feasibility study on suitability and viability of Khami Dam water is set to be done, council has conducted tests on the water and results show that it can be purified.

"On the Khami water, under African Development Bank (AfDB), we have a funding slot to carry out a feasibility study for that but as BCC we have already done some assessment to see how much we can actually produce out of that. It's coming to about almost 12 to 15 megalitres (per day) which we can realise from Khami Dam. Raw water quality results that we have produced from Khama Dam are almost similar to raw water quality results from Ncema Dam," said Eng Ncube.

"I know it's not something that is not easy to believe but they are within the Standard Association of Zimbabwe and World Health Organisation guidelines in terms of water quality. We are now slowly engaging different partners and investors to see how best we can further develop that project."

Turning to the aquifer, Eng Ncube said it is within Matobo District and it is not like the usual underground water that the country is accustomed to drawing.

"This is deep seated water which you drill for 1 to 3 kilometres going down. So, there is a need for highly technologically advanced equipment like geographic information system (GIS) and other probing mechanisms which ensures that you can access it. The current position is that we have had meetings with experts that have done the same in Botswana, Somalia and so forth where they have actually drilled these boreholes and it has actually yielded results," said Eng Ncube.

"At the horn of Africa, that area is very dry so when they drilled for two kilometres that's when they managed to find fresh water, deep underground and it is supplying most of the areas in that country. So that is the same concept that we will like to employ for Bulawayo. We are in the process of coming up with a concept note working with Zinwa to access funding to carry out the feasibility study. But the understanding is that we can secure between 20 and 40 ML of water from that area."

Contributing to the discussions, town clerk Mr Christopher Dube, expressed confidence in President Mnangagwa's commitment to addressing the city's water crisis. He assured residents that while they endure water problems, a lot of projects were being undertaken behind the scenes to address the water crisis.

"We briefed the President on the water situation and the projects that were being undertaken and of course we highlighted to His Excellency, the President that there is discovery, there is a company that is saying they've done some desk work, 20KM, south of the city (Matobo) where they believe there is an aquifer which can yield quite a lot of water," said Mr Dube.

"We tried to emphasise that this project is really important for us to undertake. We were asked to make our submissions which we are making at the moment and I'm sure once the submissions are made and the monies are made available, we are going to be able to undertake feasibility studies on this aquifer that we are referring to."

He said after meeting with President Mnangagwa, council was advised that the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has funds to do feasibility studies in the country which can be used in the Matobo project. Mr Dube said council was looking forward to having the implementation of the feasibility study under Zinwa's guidance.

"There is a lot that is being done and people should allow Government through Zinwa and BCC a chance. I want to assure the stakeholders that a lot is being done in the background. Government is very serious about the implementation of these projects as you are aware only two weeks ago, Government released $205 million for the three projects which is equivalent to US$2 million," said Mr Dube.

"What we emphasised on when we met the President is that if we could have more allocation so that the three projects being implemented now are implemented concurrently. The President was also receptive to it.

With all the ministers who were there to make decisions and such decisions may be taken. The President made it clear that this is an emergency matter and it must be given the emergency it deserves.

"I'm sure all those who were present who are supposed to play their part will do so. I also want to mention the fact the President did listen to us and mentioned that he is aware of what is going on and is seized with the matter in his office. It gave that sense of security that the Government is really taking care of the water situation in Bulawayo."

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Misred denies being in love with ZANU PF leader Lewis Matutu

17 mins ago | 51 Views

WATCH: How Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew was abducted by state agents

53 mins ago | 166 Views

New minister flexes muscle at Zesa

1 hr ago | 749 Views

Mugabe coup announcer emerges front-runner in Zanu-PF succession race

1 hr ago | 1094 Views

Bishops in Zimbabwe say they will not be silenced

1 hr ago | 410 Views

ZCTU plots lunch hour protests

1 hr ago | 311 Views

'Rumours destroying Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Sikhala formally placed on remand

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Forex auction system has failed: Mashakada

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Gweru's govt-sourced pumps break down

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Can Mnangagwa be classified as a strategist?

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to take corruption fight to private sector

1 hr ago | 110 Views

20-year jail cut not enough, says Gumbura

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Affair with neighbour's pregnant wife ends tragically

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Zimbabweans in the diasporans want passport fees slashed

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Hwange expansion behind schedule

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zinara suspends use of damaged tollgate

1 hr ago | 232 Views

'Crisis exists in Zimbabwe's opposition parties'

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF warns corrupt law officers

1 hr ago | 120 Views

UK ready to assist Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 272 Views

ED's human rights record as the president of Zimbabwe under scrutiny

9 hrs ago | 2546 Views

Schoolboy (17) 'commits suicide'

9 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Water crisis puts residents' health at risk in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

Girlfriend killer nabbed in a bush

10 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Masarira pays tribute to Dzamara

10 hrs ago | 984 Views

Gukurahundi can only be resolved with the victims

10 hrs ago | 672 Views

Sikhala says 'it's just political banter'

12 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Chamisa mobilising against Khupe

12 hrs ago | 4081 Views

'Sanctions fuelling corruption in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Econet abolishes mobile money agents

12 hrs ago | 1688 Views

11 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 881 Views

Sikhala's doctrine before his arrest

12 hrs ago | 947 Views

Prominent miller arrested

12 hrs ago | 1506 Views

RBZ tightens EcoCash squeeze

12 hrs ago | 838 Views

Indian Premier League set to take place in UAE between September and November.

12 hrs ago | 75 Views

Khupe pushes to drown Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party rededicates its struggle in honour of Dzamara

16 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi

16 hrs ago | 4673 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri

17 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

19 hrs ago | 3069 Views

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

21 hrs ago | 3290 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

21 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

22 hrs ago | 6041 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

22 hrs ago | 2748 Views

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

22 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

22 hrs ago | 3514 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

23 hrs ago | 1487 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

23 hrs ago | 941 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days