Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt to take corruption fight to private sector

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE fight against corruption should be extended to the private sector that has also been involved in unscrupulous dealings destabilising the country's economy, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Government, apart from fighting corruption, has also promulgated a number of pieces of legislation meant to stabilise the economy and this is beginning to pay off.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this during a Facebook live interview with prominent broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda yesterday.

The interview touched on a wide range of issues from the country's response to Covid-19, the country's economy, independence of the Judiciary, Government's stance on corruption, media among others.

Minister Mutsvangwa said while some Government officials have been accused of corruption, the fight against corruption must be taken to everyone, even players in the private sector as some of them have a case to answer.

Minister Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa's administration was indiscriminately fighting corruption and anyone found on the wrong side of the law will have his or her day in court.

Quizzed on why alleged corrupt former Cabinet Ministers were being granted bail, the minister said, it was not for the executive to answer as there is separation of powers. She said granting or denying bail was the prerogative of the Judiciary and not the executive.

"I'm not exonerating anyone because I don't know what they do, what deals they do but what I'm saying as people of this country, the assumption is that every Cabinet Minister is corrupt which is wrong," said Minister Mutsvangwa,

"You exonerate private sector as if they are not corrupt. I'm not saying let's not talk about Cabinet Ministers who are corrupt but as people of this country, let's look at corruption as corruption from private sector, church. We have seen big mobile companies dealing in foreign currency in this country thereby making currency unstable but following the promulgation of the two statutory instruments by the President to address the issue, we are beginning to see stability."

One of the legal instruments is 185 of 2020 which allowed businesses to trade using foreign currency with Government abolishing mobile money wallet agents as they are no longer serving any legitimate purpose.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the economy is now on a recovery path as prices of most commodities have started to stabilise following several legal instruments put in place.

She said infrastructure development projects were being undertaken such as the construction of roads and setting up of power generation plants in line with the Zanu-PF election manifesto.

Mutsvangwa said even the broadcasting sector will have new players as television licences will soon be issued. She said the blame game will not develop the country and called for unity of purpose on matters concerning Zimbabwe.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Misred denies being in love with ZANU PF leader Lewis Matutu

17 mins ago | 51 Views

WATCH: How Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew was abducted by state agents

53 mins ago | 166 Views

New minister flexes muscle at Zesa

1 hr ago | 749 Views

Mugabe coup announcer emerges front-runner in Zanu-PF succession race

1 hr ago | 1093 Views

Bishops in Zimbabwe say they will not be silenced

1 hr ago | 410 Views

ZCTU plots lunch hour protests

1 hr ago | 311 Views

'Rumours destroying Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Sikhala formally placed on remand

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Forex auction system has failed: Mashakada

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Gweru's govt-sourced pumps break down

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Can Mnangagwa be classified as a strategist?

1 hr ago | 90 Views

'Khami Dam sewage water good for drinking'

1 hr ago | 76 Views

20-year jail cut not enough, says Gumbura

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Affair with neighbour's pregnant wife ends tragically

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Zimbabweans in the diasporans want passport fees slashed

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Hwange expansion behind schedule

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zinara suspends use of damaged tollgate

1 hr ago | 232 Views

'Crisis exists in Zimbabwe's opposition parties'

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF warns corrupt law officers

1 hr ago | 120 Views

UK ready to assist Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 272 Views

ED's human rights record as the president of Zimbabwe under scrutiny

9 hrs ago | 2546 Views

Schoolboy (17) 'commits suicide'

9 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Water crisis puts residents' health at risk in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

Girlfriend killer nabbed in a bush

10 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Masarira pays tribute to Dzamara

10 hrs ago | 984 Views

Gukurahundi can only be resolved with the victims

10 hrs ago | 672 Views

Sikhala says 'it's just political banter'

12 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Chamisa mobilising against Khupe

12 hrs ago | 4081 Views

'Sanctions fuelling corruption in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Econet abolishes mobile money agents

12 hrs ago | 1688 Views

11 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 881 Views

Sikhala's doctrine before his arrest

12 hrs ago | 947 Views

Prominent miller arrested

12 hrs ago | 1506 Views

RBZ tightens EcoCash squeeze

12 hrs ago | 838 Views

Indian Premier League set to take place in UAE between September and November.

12 hrs ago | 75 Views

Khupe pushes to drown Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party rededicates its struggle in honour of Dzamara

16 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi

16 hrs ago | 4673 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri

17 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

19 hrs ago | 3069 Views

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

21 hrs ago | 3290 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

21 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

22 hrs ago | 6041 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

22 hrs ago | 2748 Views

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

22 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

22 hrs ago | 3514 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

23 hrs ago | 1487 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

23 hrs ago | 941 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days