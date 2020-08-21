WATCH: How Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew was abducted by state agents

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A CCTV video footage of how Tawanda Muchehiwa the nephew of Mduduzi Mathuthu the Editor of Zimlive was abducted by the dreaded Ferret Team in Bulawayo on the 30th of July has been posted online. Ferret Force is made of officers from the Central Intelligence Organisation, police, Army and the prison services.The video shows a theatrical hair raising operation being conducted in broad daylight.About 5 cars were deployed by state agents.The video shows two cars abducting Muchehiwa and fleeing the scene, follows by the abduction of his relatives who were later dumped at the police station.Watch the video below: