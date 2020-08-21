Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: How Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew was abducted by state agents

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
A CCTV video footage of how Tawanda Muchehiwa the nephew of Mduduzi Mathuthu the Editor of Zimlive was abducted by the dreaded Ferret Team in Bulawayo on the 30th of July has been posted online. Ferret Force is made of officers from the Central Intelligence Organisation, police, Army and the prison services. 

The video shows a theatrical hair raising operation being conducted in broad daylight.

About 5 cars were deployed by state agents.

The video shows two cars abducting Muchehiwa and fleeing the scene, follows by the abduction of his relatives who were later dumped at the police station.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Misred denies being in love with ZANU PF leader Lewis Matutu

47 mins ago | 372 Views

New minister flexes muscle at Zesa

2 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Mugabe coup announcer emerges front-runner in Zanu-PF succession race

2 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Bishops in Zimbabwe say they will not be silenced

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

ZCTU plots lunch hour protests

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

'Rumours destroying Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Sikhala formally placed on remand

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

Forex auction system has failed: Mashakada

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Gweru's govt-sourced pumps break down

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Can Mnangagwa be classified as a strategist?

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to take corruption fight to private sector

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Khami Dam sewage water good for drinking'

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

20-year jail cut not enough, says Gumbura

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Affair with neighbour's pregnant wife ends tragically

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zimbabweans in the diasporans want passport fees slashed

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Hwange expansion behind schedule

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zinara suspends use of damaged tollgate

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

'Crisis exists in Zimbabwe's opposition parties'

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF warns corrupt law officers

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

UK ready to assist Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

ED's human rights record as the president of Zimbabwe under scrutiny

9 hrs ago | 2686 Views

Schoolboy (17) 'commits suicide'

9 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Water crisis puts residents' health at risk in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 660 Views

Girlfriend killer nabbed in a bush

10 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Masarira pays tribute to Dzamara

10 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Gukurahundi can only be resolved with the victims

10 hrs ago | 692 Views

Sikhala says 'it's just political banter'

13 hrs ago | 3653 Views

Chamisa mobilising against Khupe

13 hrs ago | 4276 Views

'Sanctions fuelling corruption in Zimbabwe'

13 hrs ago | 515 Views

Econet abolishes mobile money agents

13 hrs ago | 1739 Views

11 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 906 Views

Sikhala's doctrine before his arrest

13 hrs ago | 974 Views

Prominent miller arrested

13 hrs ago | 1556 Views

RBZ tightens EcoCash squeeze

13 hrs ago | 877 Views

Indian Premier League set to take place in UAE between September and November.

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Khupe pushes to drown Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party rededicates its struggle in honour of Dzamara

17 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi

17 hrs ago | 4739 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri

18 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

20 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

21 hrs ago | 3307 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

22 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

22 hrs ago | 6073 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

22 hrs ago | 2764 Views

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

23 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

23 hrs ago | 3524 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

23 hrs ago | 1491 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

23 hrs ago | 947 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days