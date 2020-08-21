Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Misred denies being in love with ZANU PF leader Lewis Matutu

by Mandla Ndlovu
8 secs ago | Views
Radio personality Misred (real name Samantha Musa) has denied that he is having an affair with disgraced ZANU PF Youth leader Lewis Matutu.

The denial comes after pictures of a woman looking like Misred in a compromised position with former Zanu PF Youth boss Matutu went viral on the internet.


Said Misred, "Ndati ndikubatsirayi, I'm not with him. I think it's because Handidi kutaura zvakawanda so people think it's ok to lie. It's sad that any man I stand next to, I'm assumed dating. Handichato bvumirwa kuziva murume ka. All this needs to stop! First &last time I'm talking about this."
Misred got in trouble recently after telling a Ghana radio station that the human rights abuse in Zimbabwe was exaggerated by social media.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days