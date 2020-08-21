News / National
Misred denies being in love with ZANU PF leader Lewis Matutu
Radio personality Misred (real name Samantha Musa) has denied that he is having an affair with disgraced ZANU PF Youth leader Lewis Matutu.
The denial comes after pictures of a woman looking like Misred in a compromised position with former Zanu PF Youth boss Matutu went viral on the internet.
Said Misred, "Ndati ndikubatsirayi, I'm not with him. I think it's because Handidi kutaura zvakawanda so people think it's ok to lie. It's sad that any man I stand next to, I'm assumed dating. Handichato bvumirwa kuziva murume ka. All this needs to stop! First &last time I'm talking about this."
Misred got in trouble recently after telling a Ghana radio station that the human rights abuse in Zimbabwe was exaggerated by social media.
Source - Byo24News