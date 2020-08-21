'South African politicians dont matter in Zimbabwean affairs' Charamba says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



South African officials - of whatever political hue - will not be an issue on Zimbabweans Affairs. Chamisa's fragmentary formation is destinied for utter and complete destruction until and unless it reforms its anti-nation ways. Asymmetrical opposition by way of western diplomatic activism seeking to incentivize local dissent will fizzle out as more and more anti-nation Zimbabweans realize there is little to be got from western patronage. In anything, there is a new mould for national politics which ensures we loyally pursue dissent, ..while etching clear markers between electoral politics and post-electoral understanding between players across the political divide.



Those who think POLAD as about patronage - not a new type of opposition politics under the Second Republic are in for rude shock. Polad is the new normal politically and the sooner Chamisa and group learn to adapt to the new political normal, the more likely they are to do themselves a big favour.



G-40 hakuna kwainoenda. Mapolitical subcontractees like Mbudziyadhura vachawota zvavo kusvika vati tyoo. Ndiyo Zanu vakomana/Ichatonga MuZimbabwe/Ichatonga munyika yeeedu/Munyika yeeedu yeZimbabwe!! Tinoti pasi naNyati/Wakatengesa Zimbabwe/Wakatengesa nyika yeeedu nyika yeZimbabwe!!! Topota tichiyeuchidzana!!!!

