Woman pours chili on hubby's girlfriend's private parts

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 23-YEAR-OLD Rusape woman was slapped with $1500 by Rusape magistrate Ruth Moyo for pouring powered chilli on her husband's girlfriend's private parts.

Mable Musandiyanga pleaded guilty to the charge failure to pay the fine will earn her 2 months in prison.

Prosecutor Tawanda Munjanja told the court that on August 8 Musandiyanga heard that her husband was dating a form four student in Nyazura.

In a fit of rage, she went to the student's house and saw her washing dishes.

She grabbed her by the shoulder tipped her down and inserted powdered chilli on her private parts.

The complainant screamed for help and the convict fled.

She sustained a swollen and itching private parts and was medically examined.

