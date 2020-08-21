Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mugabe poisoned Tsvangirai at Cabinet meetings,' hints Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has suggested his predecessor Morgan Tsvangirai was poisoned to his death by then President Robert Mugabe at cabinet meetings the two late top politicians sat in during the now-defunct inclusive government.

The opposition politician made comments while addressing hundreds of mourners at a church service for late MDC Alliance national executive member and human rights activist Patson Dzamara on Thursday. The church meeting was conducted in Glen View, Harare.

Chamisa also pointed out Dzamara, who had been diagnosed with colon cancer which later claimed his life, could also have been poisoned.

Tsvangirai died in 2018 from colon cancer. The two were fierce anti-Zanu-PF figures.

Dzamara is also brother to journalist-turned-activist Itai Dzamara who disappeared without trace in 2015 with the State's hand fingered in his abduction.

Chamisa told mourners that during the inclusive government, he often warned Tsvangirai who was then Prime Minister against freely sipping on Mugabe's tea, but the late opposition chief laughed off the statements.

"I spent five years in Cabinet but never drank tea there until Mugabe asked me who had told me he was a witch. I even avoided the 9 am tea-break and told (Tendai) Biti and Tsvangirai what they were doing was dangerous," Chamisa said.

"Tsvangirai would laugh it off, saying I would die of hunger but I knew these people (Zanu-PF ministers) were not to trust.

"Some people might say it was just cancer but no. I have even told Hopewell Chin'ono and Job Sikhala not to eat any of the prison food but to stay strong no matter what because they will die if they consume that food."

Journalist Chin'ono and MDC Vice-Chairperson Sikhala are in remand prison facing charges of inciting public violence.

Dzamara died Wednesday morning at a Harare hospital just before undergoing surgery.

He will be buried at his rural home in Mutoko on Friday.

The church service was attended by several senior MDC Alliance officials including co-vice-president Tendai Biti, and organising secretary Amos Chibaya. Also present were; Zanu-PF member Acie Lumumba, Zimbabwe Peace Project director Jestina Mukoko and political activist, Linda Masarira.

Source - newzimbabwe

