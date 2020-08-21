UK diplomat criticises Zimbabwe crackdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

The UK ambassador to Zimbabwe says she is seriously concerned about the human rights situation in the country, following the recent arrests of activists and opposition politicians.In a BBC interview, Melanie Robinson specifically mentioned the case of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who has been in prison for five weeks and has repeatedly been denied bail.He was arrested for supporting anti-government protests.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused countries in the west of undermining his government and contributing to Zimbabwe's economic crisis by imposing sanctions.Ms Robinson said that no Zimbabweans were currently under British sanctions.She said the crisis was due to economic mismanagement and corruption.