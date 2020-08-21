Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa speaks about 'My way to State House'

by newzimbabwe
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has called for tolerance and acceptance among Zimbabweans, adding he would not allow any citizen to die for holding political beliefs that are different from those of his party.

The opposition leader was speaking at a church service held for late MDC national executive member and human rights defender Patson Dzamara who died Wednesday.

The service was held in Glen View, Harare.

Dzamara (34), is brother to missing journalist-cum-activist, Itai Dzamara. The prominent journalist's whereabouts remain unknown since 2015 after he was abducted from his Harare home by suspected security agents after staging many protests against government.

Addressing hundreds of mourners, Chamisa said he was receiving calls daily from disgruntled party supporters who wanted to know when they would get a ‘signal' to retaliate against continued state repression.

However, Chamisa said no Zimbabwean should die as he prepared to take over as Zimbabwe's next president through the ballot box in elections expected in 2023.

"No Zimbabwean must die because of politics. I receive calls from some supporters saying President Chamisa please give us the signal, I will never allow a single a person to die on my journey to State House," he said.

"Yes, you may call it what, but I don't believe that any human being is worth dying for politics. We must die so that we make change and development in our communities."

His statements come amid unsubstantiated claims by opposition members that Dzamara might have been poisoned during several occasions he was arrested by the state.

"We must not be separated by political parties. They come and go, but our humanity exists forever. There are good people in Zanu-PF, very progressive, like Acie Lumumba here. He is a citizen; he has his ideas. I may not agree with Lumumba, but I respect his ability to think in a different way. That's what builds the nation, that's what keeps the nation going. They should be a competition of ideas."

Chamisa described the late Dzamara as a unifier.

"This is what our young man Patson Dzamara represented. He was a unifier, that's the Zimbabwe we want."

Dzamara will be buried Friday in his rural home in Mutoko. He died Wednesday after battling cancer of the colon.

Meanwhile, Chamisa said Mnangagwa's re-engagement efforts with the international community would remain a fruitless exercise until the president engaged the opposition leader for a proper dialogue on resolving Zimbabwe's growing political and economic crises.

Zanu-PF has repeatedly accused Chamisa and his co-vice-president Tendai Biti of being behind the economic challenges facing the country accusing the pair of putting pressure on the West to maintain sanctions against Zimbabwe.

"Mnangagwa rushes across the globe to engage with other countries in what he says is international re-engagement before even engaging with us here," he said.

"He (Mnangagwa) does not know that they (international community) will ask him if he has engaged with me because after speaking to him, they will ask us to confirm certain issues.

"We will simply tell them we have not seen him. He is a truant character, he is arresting people and terrorising his own citizens and they will listen to us.

"He does not know that there is no home that has peace without the father and mother finding it between them first. If you (Mnangagwa) have some wisdom, talk to the MDC so we give you ideas as ours alone can solve problems being faced in this country, yours do not work anymore.

"I tell you if you continue following Mnangagwa, you will never know prosperity. He will only continue giving you his; ‘2030 Tenge Tichipo' mantra."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police rule out foul play in MDC official's death

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Dzamara was poisoned, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

Prosecutor in bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume in 4th bail bid

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Let's celebrate Mnangagwa's positives: Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Jere denied bail

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

ANC piles pressure on Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Zanu-PF in bid to muscle out company from land

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

MDC turf war escalates over vacant seats

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Banana Republicans criminalise criticism

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa and the cult of mediocrity in Zimbabwe politics

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Criminals around President: How Zimbabwe revolution was hijacked (II)

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

'Chasi a victim of state capture'

2 hrs ago | 579 Views

Govt accounts shambolic: Auditor-General

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Give Mnangagwa credit'

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Business cries foul over EcoCash limits

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF confident of reclaiming Kwekwe Central seat

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Cross-border car theft syndicate arrested

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Be proud of Zimbabwe's achievements, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa two years on

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mthuli Ncube cuts wage bill to below 50%

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'South Africa, SADC, AU tainted to mediate Zimbabwe crisis'

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Govt engages civil servants over salaries

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Gatecrashers kill party host

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zanu-PF targets lost seats in Harare, Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Brick-by-brick, we'll build Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe police warn political parties

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Covid-19 kills 10 more in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

LISTEN: Leonard Zhakata - Mugove

9 hrs ago | 846 Views

Oil Castor Boss admits dupping Miss Rural Africa

13 hrs ago | 1681 Views

UK diplomat criticises Zimbabwe crackdown

15 hrs ago | 4404 Views

'Sikhala was arrested hiding in a ceiling'

15 hrs ago | 5641 Views

'Mugabe poisoned Tsvangirai at Cabinet meetings,' hints Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 5672 Views

Woman pours chili on hubby's girlfriend's private parts

16 hrs ago | 3871 Views

'Sanction are causing incapacitation and fuelling corruption' - do tell, what incapacitations diamonds looters are suffering

17 hrs ago | 1077 Views

President Mnangagwa, you need to attend to Political acumenship, legacy & perceptions !!!

17 hrs ago | 1291 Views

'Abduction' case: Trial fails to kick off

17 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Mugabe era demons return to haunt Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe have nothing to offer

18 hrs ago | 2562 Views

Zanu-PF comedians

19 hrs ago | 1570 Views

'South African politicians dont matter in Zimbabwean affairs' Charamba says

22 hrs ago | 3955 Views

FULL TEXT: Tawanda Muchehiwa's gory story on how he was abducted by Ferret team

23 hrs ago | 7750 Views

President Mnangagwa boasts about his achievements

24 hrs ago | 2611 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days