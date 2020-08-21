Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police warn political parties

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned individuals, including politicians, who are claiming that MDC councillor for Hurungwe Ward 4 Lavender Chiwaya was abducted and killed by State agents saying such unsubstantiated assertions cause alarm and despondency.

 This comes as post-mortem results ruled out assault, physical harm or any body laceration on the late Chiwaya, whose body was found four houses away from his house in Karoi last Friday.

Investigations into the death of Chiwaya, who had a history of alcohol abuse and was buried on Wednesday, are ongoing with the police awaiting toxicology tests to get full facts on the cause of death.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into Chiwaya's death were in full swing and the public should allow the police to do their job.

"Police are aware and disturbed by statements which are being attributed to some party officials, councillors and other speakers at the funeral who are now grandstanding and openly claiming that Chiwaya was attacked, abducted and killed by security agents.

"There is no tangible proof that Chiwaya was either abducted or kidnapped and then killed by security agents as claimed by politicians.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the concerned individuals and groups to come forward and present credible facts or evidence regarding what they are saying on social media and other forms of the media.

"ZRP cautions individuals, politicians and institutions against obstructing the investigations which are currently underway. Politicians must be careful of their unsubstantiated claims which cause alarm and despondency in the country," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

After the death of Chiwaya, the MDC-A with its tendency to hijack deaths for political expediency, made baseless claims that the former councillor was murdered, but the post mortem results have proved them wrong again.

Meanwhile, Asst Comm Nyathi said, "police are still pursuing allegations of alcohol abuse and girlfriends which were raised during the course of investigations into Chiwaya's death". He added that before the arrival of officers at the scene, Chiwaya's body had been tampered with by some people who had tried to administer first aid.

"The so called bruises have not been attributed to any form of assault, abduction or kidnapping as being alleged by some politicians.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to allow the investigations to proceed smoothly and those with information to contact the investigation officer or National Complaints Desk on landline (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police rule out foul play in MDC official's death

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

Dzamara was poisoned, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Prosecutor in bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume in 4th bail bid

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Let's celebrate Mnangagwa's positives: Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Jere denied bail

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

ANC piles pressure on Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zanu-PF in bid to muscle out company from land

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

MDC turf war escalates over vacant seats

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Banana Republicans criminalise criticism

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa and the cult of mediocrity in Zimbabwe politics

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Criminals around President: How Zimbabwe revolution was hijacked (II)

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

'Chasi a victim of state capture'

2 hrs ago | 623 Views

Govt accounts shambolic: Auditor-General

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

'Give Mnangagwa credit'

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Business cries foul over EcoCash limits

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF confident of reclaiming Kwekwe Central seat

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Cross-border car theft syndicate arrested

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Be proud of Zimbabwe's achievements, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa two years on

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mthuli Ncube cuts wage bill to below 50%

2 hrs ago | 692 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'South Africa, SADC, AU tainted to mediate Zimbabwe crisis'

2 hrs ago | 617 Views

Govt engages civil servants over salaries

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Gatecrashers kill party host

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zanu-PF targets lost seats in Harare, Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Brick-by-brick, we'll build Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Covid-19 kills 10 more in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chamisa speaks about 'My way to State House'

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

LISTEN: Leonard Zhakata - Mugove

10 hrs ago | 846 Views

Oil Castor Boss admits dupping Miss Rural Africa

13 hrs ago | 1684 Views

UK diplomat criticises Zimbabwe crackdown

15 hrs ago | 4428 Views

'Sikhala was arrested hiding in a ceiling'

15 hrs ago | 5668 Views

'Mugabe poisoned Tsvangirai at Cabinet meetings,' hints Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 5687 Views

Woman pours chili on hubby's girlfriend's private parts

16 hrs ago | 3879 Views

'Sanction are causing incapacitation and fuelling corruption' - do tell, what incapacitations diamonds looters are suffering

17 hrs ago | 1077 Views

President Mnangagwa, you need to attend to Political acumenship, legacy & perceptions !!!

17 hrs ago | 1293 Views

'Abduction' case: Trial fails to kick off

17 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mugabe era demons return to haunt Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2547 Views

Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe have nothing to offer

19 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Zanu-PF comedians

19 hrs ago | 1571 Views

'South African politicians dont matter in Zimbabwean affairs' Charamba says

22 hrs ago | 3958 Views

FULL TEXT: Tawanda Muchehiwa's gory story on how he was abducted by Ferret team

23 hrs ago | 7764 Views

President Mnangagwa boasts about his achievements

24 hrs ago | 2613 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days