Zanu-PF targets lost seats in Harare, Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NEWLY-elected interim provincial committees for Harare and Bulawayo have been tasked with completing the restructuring programme in the metropolitan regions to strengthen ZANU-PF ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking after meeting with the interim executive committee for Harare province chaired by Godwills Masimirembwa, the party's national Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda said the province should work towards ensuring that come 2023, it regains its parliamentary seats in Epworth, Mbare and Mt Pleasant and add more.

"The members are expected to complete the restructuring exercise which is currently underway. They are expected to fill in the gaps from cell, branch and district level and complete the setting up of provincial structures before year end.

"We are expecting the newly-elected members to exercise a high level of discipline and put their energy towards revitalising the party. We want to retain our seats in Harare such as Mbare, Mt Pleasant, Epworth, and Harare North. We want to restore order in Harare. We cannot control urban councils, when we lose the election to opposition parties," said Matemadanda.

Last week, the Politburo recommended that interim committees be set up in Harare and Bulawayo to run affairs of the two metropolitan provinces.

Matemadanda and his team then set up the interim executive committees within the given time frame.

Some of the issues that were discussed during yesterday's meeting include indiscipline, abuse of social media by party members and rumour-mongering in the capital. Matemadanda said elements bent on dividing the party will not be tolerated.

The warning comes after the realisation that Harare is the bedrock of factionalism in the party.

Last week former Zanu-PF Politburo member Ms Cleveria Chizema was expelled from the party for trying to foment dissent, along with former Mbare legislator Tendai Savanhu.

The restructuring exercise in the two provinces from cell to district level will be monitored by Politburo members to ensure that robust and genuine structures are built.

In Harare province, Masimirembwa was elected the party's interim chair, with Godwin Gomwe as his deputy. While in Bulawayo, Obert Msindo is the new interim chairperson with Mnothisi Nsingo his deputy.

Source - the herald

