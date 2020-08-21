Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt engages civil servants over salaries

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Virtual meetings and other avenues are being considered by the Government to speed up talks on civil servants salaries.

Consultations with civil servants representatives on a possible date to finalise salary negotiations are underway following delays in the planned discussions after some key members in the processes were impacted by Covid-19. Zoom meetings among a host of several possibilities are being lined up, but any arrangement needs to be done in consultation with workers' representatives.

The push to conclude negotiations is testimony of Government's prioritisation of its workers who have requested an upward salary adjustment.

The Public Service Commission Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said the commission was pushing for an expeditious resolution on negotiations between Government and its workers' representatives.

"Some members who are very important to these negotiations have been impacted by Covid-19 which has stalled the progress of the talks. But now on the part of Government we are ready for the resumption of the negotiations.

"Ideally Government was willing to finalise the negotiations this month. But for now we have engaged the civil servants' representatives on the possible way forward, that is the next date of the meeting, and maybe the possibility of Zoom meetings."

"Zoom meetings trial runs have been done with success at Government level and it is a possibility in these negotiations."

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prof Paul Mavima urged unions representing civil servants to be realistic with their proposals. Government is determined to retain the fiscal discipline it has shown in the last two years.

Negotiations are also coming at a time Government has put in place measures to ring-fence the value of the Zimbabwean currency which had been hampered by illegal dealings and market speculators.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police rule out foul play in MDC official's death

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Dzamara was poisoned, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

Prosecutor in bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume in 4th bail bid

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Let's celebrate Mnangagwa's positives: Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Jere denied bail

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

ANC piles pressure on Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Zanu-PF in bid to muscle out company from land

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

MDC turf war escalates over vacant seats

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Banana Republicans criminalise criticism

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa and the cult of mediocrity in Zimbabwe politics

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Criminals around President: How Zimbabwe revolution was hijacked (II)

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

'Chasi a victim of state capture'

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Govt accounts shambolic: Auditor-General

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Give Mnangagwa credit'

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Business cries foul over EcoCash limits

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF confident of reclaiming Kwekwe Central seat

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Cross-border car theft syndicate arrested

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Be proud of Zimbabwe's achievements, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa two years on

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mthuli Ncube cuts wage bill to below 50%

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'South Africa, SADC, AU tainted to mediate Zimbabwe crisis'

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Gatecrashers kill party host

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zanu-PF targets lost seats in Harare, Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Brick-by-brick, we'll build Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe police warn political parties

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Covid-19 kills 10 more in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chamisa speaks about 'My way to State House'

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

LISTEN: Leonard Zhakata - Mugove

9 hrs ago | 846 Views

Oil Castor Boss admits dupping Miss Rural Africa

13 hrs ago | 1681 Views

UK diplomat criticises Zimbabwe crackdown

15 hrs ago | 4404 Views

'Sikhala was arrested hiding in a ceiling'

15 hrs ago | 5641 Views

'Mugabe poisoned Tsvangirai at Cabinet meetings,' hints Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 5671 Views

Woman pours chili on hubby's girlfriend's private parts

16 hrs ago | 3871 Views

'Sanction are causing incapacitation and fuelling corruption' - do tell, what incapacitations diamonds looters are suffering

17 hrs ago | 1077 Views

President Mnangagwa, you need to attend to Political acumenship, legacy & perceptions !!!

17 hrs ago | 1291 Views

'Abduction' case: Trial fails to kick off

17 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mugabe era demons return to haunt Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe have nothing to offer

18 hrs ago | 2562 Views

Zanu-PF comedians

19 hrs ago | 1570 Views

'South African politicians dont matter in Zimbabwean affairs' Charamba says

22 hrs ago | 3955 Views

FULL TEXT: Tawanda Muchehiwa's gory story on how he was abducted by Ferret team

23 hrs ago | 7750 Views

President Mnangagwa boasts about his achievements

24 hrs ago | 2611 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days