Zanu-PF confident of reclaiming Kwekwe Central seat

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF party has expressed confidence in reclaiming the Kwekwe Central Constituency seat ahead of the impending by-election for the vacant seat.The seat was left vacant following the untimely death of Masango "Blackman" Matambanadzo, who was the only legislator representing the National Patriotic Front (NPF) in the house of Assembly.Matambanadzo won the seat on a Zanu-PF ticket during the 2013 elections before again winning it on a NPF ticket after he was fired form the ruling party.Although the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is still to come up with a solid decision on whether to conduct by-elections or not given the Covid-19 outbreak, aspiring candidates have hit the ground running.The development comes as Zec announced that it was proceeding to fill the proportional representation vacant seats which arose after the opposition MDC-T party recalled some of its parliamentarians because it is bound to do so under the law, giving hope that a by-election may be held for the seat.Zanu-PF Midlands provincial spokesperson, Cornelius Mpereri confirmed that aspiring candidates were already on the ground trying to garner votes."I can confirm that there are some aspiring candidates who are on the ground in preparation of the primary election. This is being done while we await guidance by Zec as you are aware they are yet to decide on whether to conduct elections or not given the Covid-19 outbreak," said Mpereri.He said although it was yet to be officialised, there were some aspiring candidates who were already working towards reclaiming the seat for the party."It is their democratic right and as a democratic party, we cannot stop any party cadre from contesting as long as they meet the required standards. But we are yet to have official information on who is aspiring as we will also await the Central Committee to guide us on the way forward," said Mpereri.Although he could not be drawn into naming those who are on the ground, a fierce battle is expected between the previous candidate, Bishop Kandros Mugabe who was thwarted by Matambanadzo in the 2018 election and Energy "Dhala" Ncube. Mupereri expressed optimism that this time Zanu-PF would win the seat."We are definitely reclaiming the seat this time around as we are emerging stronger than before. We have learnt from our past mistakes and this time we will make it right. We are also taking advantage of the fracas in the MDC-A. They are currently at sixes and sevens and we will definitely be ruthless in such a situation."Meanwhile, MDC-Alliance Midlands Provincial Spokesperson, Dr Takavafira Zhou said the party was yet to come up with a candidate to represent the party in case of a by-election.