Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF in bid to muscle out company from land

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) for Harare province, chaired by Goodwills Masimirembwa, has been entangled in a messy property wrangle in which it is seeking the eviction of a local company from an 8 575 square-metre property on which it wanted to set up its Borrowdale district offices.

The party's DCC wants the company, Pebny (Pvt) Ltd, evicted from the property despite official documents showing the company made a US$650 000 payment for the land.

According to official City of Harare documents seen by the Zimbabwe Independent this week, the contested piece of land — Lot 55, Pomona Estate — was allocated to Pebny on December 17, 2018 after it outbid other interested firms.

The original price of the land, documents show, was US$130 000, but Pebny ended up paying more because of the bidding process.

"Please, be advised that you have been allocated stand number Lot 55 Pomona Estate (8 Campbell Road) measuring 8 575 square metres. You are hereby advised to approach our legal division at Town House to finalise the Memorandum of Agreement for the proposed development," reads a letter written by City of Harare housing and community development director Addmore Nhekairo.

Pebny accepted the offer through a letter written two days after Nhekairo's offer.

"We accept and acknowledge the allocation of stand number Lot 55, Pomona Estates at the cost of US$650 000. We confirm that the full purchase price is available for disbursement," the letter, by Pebny managing director Ronald Tirivamwe, reads.

Documents further show that the money was deposited into the City of Harare's Estate account on March 8, 2019.

However, in a letter dated June 24, 2020, the Masimirembwa-led Zanu-PF DCC executive wrote to Nhekairo arguing that the property was Zanu-PF property.

"We write to inquire if there is consent that was given by Zanu-PF consenting to the sale of the above property to Pebny. The property belongs to Zanu-PF since 1993. However, to our surprise, we received a letter from the lawyers of a company called Pebny (Pvt) Ltd on 8th November 2019 informing us that they now belonged to Pebny and that we should vacate the premises. Our party records are not showing any resolution that was passed authorising any member of the party to give such consent," the letter reads.

Nhekairo, in his response on June 28, was, however, adamant that the land belonged to City of Harare, which then sold it to Pebny. He also said the council advertised the sale of the land in the press as required by law, and sold it to Pebny after no objection was made.

"City of Harare owns the land we do not have any record of transfer of the deed or sale of the asset," he said, adding the decision to sale the property was made at a joint sitting of the council's health, housing and finance committees in December 2018.

Nhekairo added: "The department of housing and community services made an offer to Pebny (Pvt) Ltd of stand number Lot 55 Pomona Estate (8 Campbell Road) on the 19th of December 2018. The cost of the land is US$650 000 including VAT. Pebney (Pvt) Ltd accepted the offer on the 21st of December 2018 and made the full payment of US$650 000 making them the owners of stand number 55, Pomona Estate."

He said Zanu-PF had been occupying the land illegally.

"The stand was sold in accordance with Section 152 of the Urban Councils Act Chapter 29:15, which stipulates that the sale should be advertised twice in a national daily newspaper. The advert was placed and published in The Herald for two successive weeks and no objections were received for the sale of the land," Nhekairo's letter reads.

Documents further indicate that the Zanu-PF Harare provincial leadership had actually given council the node to sell the property on condition it would be allocated an alternative piece of land.

"This letter serves to inform you that Zanu-PF (Harare province) and its respective districts do not object to your proposal to offer your stand number 55 Campbell Road to a prospective land developer for housing development on condition that you offer us an alternative land for our party offices," an October 30, 2018 letter to City of Harare housing department by the then Zanu-PF Harare provincial secretary for administration, George Mashavave, reads.

Masimirembwa was not available for comment as he neither answered calls on his mobile phone nor responded to questions sent to him.



Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police rule out foul play in MDC official's death

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Dzamara was poisoned, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Prosecutor in bribery storm

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume in 4th bail bid

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Let's celebrate Mnangagwa's positives: Mohadi

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Jere denied bail

1 hr ago | 160 Views

ANC piles pressure on Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 986 Views

MDC turf war escalates over vacant seats

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Banana Republicans criminalise criticism

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa and the cult of mediocrity in Zimbabwe politics

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Criminals around President: How Zimbabwe revolution was hijacked (II)

1 hr ago | 224 Views

'Chasi a victim of state capture'

1 hr ago | 413 Views

Govt accounts shambolic: Auditor-General

1 hr ago | 267 Views

'Give Mnangagwa credit'

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Business cries foul over EcoCash limits

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF confident of reclaiming Kwekwe Central seat

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Cross-border car theft syndicate arrested

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

Be proud of Zimbabwe's achievements, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa two years on

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mthuli Ncube cuts wage bill to below 50%

2 hrs ago | 613 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'South Africa, SADC, AU tainted to mediate Zimbabwe crisis'

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

Govt engages civil servants over salaries

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

Gatecrashers kill party host

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zanu-PF targets lost seats in Harare, Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Brick-by-brick, we'll build Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe police warn political parties

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Covid-19 kills 10 more in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chamisa speaks about 'My way to State House'

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

LISTEN: Leonard Zhakata - Mugove

9 hrs ago | 834 Views

Oil Castor Boss admits dupping Miss Rural Africa

13 hrs ago | 1663 Views

UK diplomat criticises Zimbabwe crackdown

15 hrs ago | 4342 Views

'Sikhala was arrested hiding in a ceiling'

15 hrs ago | 5555 Views

'Mugabe poisoned Tsvangirai at Cabinet meetings,' hints Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 5609 Views

Woman pours chili on hubby's girlfriend's private parts

15 hrs ago | 3837 Views

'Sanction are causing incapacitation and fuelling corruption' - do tell, what incapacitations diamonds looters are suffering

16 hrs ago | 1076 Views

President Mnangagwa, you need to attend to Political acumenship, legacy & perceptions !!!

17 hrs ago | 1285 Views

'Abduction' case: Trial fails to kick off

17 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Mugabe era demons return to haunt Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe have nothing to offer

18 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Zanu-PF comedians

18 hrs ago | 1563 Views

'South African politicians dont matter in Zimbabwean affairs' Charamba says

21 hrs ago | 3943 Views

FULL TEXT: Tawanda Muchehiwa's gory story on how he was abducted by Ferret team

23 hrs ago | 7709 Views

President Mnangagwa boasts about his achievements

23 hrs ago | 2602 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days