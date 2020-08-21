News / National
Jere denied bail
1 hr ago | Views
Businessman and CAPS United boss Farai Jere who is accused of swindling ZETDC of over US$3.5 million in a smart meters supply deal was yesterday denied bail.
The magistrate said that Jere together with two other accomplices were improper candidates for bail as there was overwhelming evidence against them.
They were remanded in custody to September 10, 2020.
The magistrate said that Jere together with two other accomplices were improper candidates for bail as there was overwhelming evidence against them.
They were remanded in custody to September 10, 2020.
Source - Daily News