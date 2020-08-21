Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jere denied bail

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Businessman and CAPS United boss Farai Jere who is accused of swindling ZETDC of over US$3.5 million in a smart meters supply deal was yesterday denied bail.

The magistrate said that Jere together with two other accomplices were improper candidates for bail as there was overwhelming evidence against them.

They were remanded in custody to September 10, 2020.



Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police rule out foul play in MDC official's death

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Dzamara was poisoned, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 545 Views

Prosecutor in bribery storm

1 hr ago | 391 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume in 4th bail bid

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Let's celebrate Mnangagwa's positives: Mohadi

1 hr ago | 169 Views

ANC piles pressure on Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zanu-PF in bid to muscle out company from land

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

MDC turf war escalates over vacant seats

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Banana Republicans criminalise criticism

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa and the cult of mediocrity in Zimbabwe politics

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Criminals around President: How Zimbabwe revolution was hijacked (II)

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

'Chasi a victim of state capture'

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Govt accounts shambolic: Auditor-General

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

'Give Mnangagwa credit'

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Business cries foul over EcoCash limits

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF confident of reclaiming Kwekwe Central seat

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Cross-border car theft syndicate arrested

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Be proud of Zimbabwe's achievements, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa two years on

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mthuli Ncube cuts wage bill to below 50%

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'South Africa, SADC, AU tainted to mediate Zimbabwe crisis'

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Govt engages civil servants over salaries

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

Gatecrashers kill party host

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF targets lost seats in Harare, Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Brick-by-brick, we'll build Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe police warn political parties

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Covid-19 kills 10 more in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chamisa speaks about 'My way to State House'

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

LISTEN: Leonard Zhakata - Mugove

9 hrs ago | 842 Views

Oil Castor Boss admits dupping Miss Rural Africa

13 hrs ago | 1675 Views

UK diplomat criticises Zimbabwe crackdown

15 hrs ago | 4378 Views

'Sikhala was arrested hiding in a ceiling'

15 hrs ago | 5613 Views

'Mugabe poisoned Tsvangirai at Cabinet meetings,' hints Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 5651 Views

Woman pours chili on hubby's girlfriend's private parts

15 hrs ago | 3862 Views

'Sanction are causing incapacitation and fuelling corruption' - do tell, what incapacitations diamonds looters are suffering

17 hrs ago | 1077 Views

President Mnangagwa, you need to attend to Political acumenship, legacy & perceptions !!!

17 hrs ago | 1287 Views

'Abduction' case: Trial fails to kick off

17 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Mugabe era demons return to haunt Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2521 Views

Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe have nothing to offer

18 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Zanu-PF comedians

18 hrs ago | 1570 Views

'South African politicians dont matter in Zimbabwean affairs' Charamba says

22 hrs ago | 3949 Views

FULL TEXT: Tawanda Muchehiwa's gory story on how he was abducted by Ferret team

23 hrs ago | 7738 Views

President Mnangagwa boasts about his achievements

24 hrs ago | 2607 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days