Chin'ono, Ngarivhume in 4th bail bid

News / National

by Staff reporter

Incarcerated investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume who are being charged with inciting the public to commit public violence when they called for protests on July 31, yesterday had their fourth bail bid postponed to today.Chin'ono and Ngarivhume appeared before High Court judge Justice Siyabona Msithu who remanded the matter to today for arguments after the State asked for more time to respond to the bail application.Ngarivhume has added constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku to his defence team.