Prosecutor in bribery storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

Public prosecutor, Thomas Mabgwe, who is attached to the National Prosecuting Authority yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with bribery involving two residential stands valued at US$78 000. Mabgwe (42), who holds an assistant inspector rank in the police force, was arrested by members of the Special AntiCorruption Unit.He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna and was remanded in custody to today for bail application.More to follow...