Dzamara was poisoned, says Chamisa

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has sensationally claimed that the late human rights activist and party executive member, Patson Dzamara, who succumbed to cancer of the colon on Wednesday, may have been poisoned by State security agents.Addressing mourners at the Dzamara family home in Glen View, Harare, yesterday, Chamisa said circumstances leading to the death of Dzamara were similar to what the late party founder Morgan Tsvangirai went through before he died of colon cancer in February 2018.More to follow...