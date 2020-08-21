News / National

Police yesterday ruled out foul play in the death of MDC Alliance's Hurungwe district chairman and councillor Lavender Chiwaya, saying the bruises found on his body could have been caused by people who tried to administer first aid on him.This came as the opposition party insisted that the councillor was abducted and tortured to death by suspected State security agents who later dumped his body a few houses away from his.Chiwaya's lifeless, naked body was recovered four houses from his on August 21 after he allegedly fled his home last month as State security agents trailed him. But national police spokesperson Police rule out foul play in MDC official's death.Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed the murder allegations, insisting that evidence on the ground and post-mortem results did not point to murderThe Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned individuals, including politicians, who are claiming that MDC councillor for Hurungwe Ward 4 Lavender Chiwaya was abducted and killed by State agents saying such unsubstantiated assertions cause alarm and despondency.This comes as post-mortem results ruled out assault, physical harm or any body laceration on the late Chiwaya, whose body was found four houses away from his house in Karoi last Friday.Investigations into the death of Chiwaya, who had a history of alcohol abuse and was buried on Wednesday, are ongoing with the police awaiting toxicology tests to get full facts on the cause of death.