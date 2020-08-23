Ramaphosa told to lead by example and resign

News / National

by Staff reporter

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to follow his own advice and step down, sources have said.Two sources, who have knowledge of the party's national working committee, on Friday said Yengeni had a go at Ramaphosa, and said he, too, should be removed as leader because he is accused of vote buying at the Nasrec conference.A source said Yengeni was unhappy with Ramaphosa's letter, in which he said the ANC is accused number one with regard to corruption.He is said to have argued that the majority of ANC members are not involved in corruption.But insiders say Ramaphosa hit back, insisting that all those who are charged with corruption should be removed from party structures. They should not be allowed to represent the ANC in government.CorruptRamaphosa told the meeting that society views the ANC as being corrupt.He also, in jest, said it would be a relief off his shoulders to step down.He is said to have remained on this theme when the broader NEC meeting started after 16:00 on Friday.The president is said to have told the meeting that civil society has raised concerns around corruption, particularly Covid-19 corruption.