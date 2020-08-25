Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ascot Stadium not being leased, council says

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE Gweru City Council has said they are not leasing out Ascot stadium but have rather opened their arms to corporates and private players willing to help them maintain the facility.

Officials denied that the stadium is set to be leased and that there were no such plans.

The stadium, however, is in a deplorable state and remains on the ZIFA First Instance Board(FIB) blacklist for failure to meet standardisation requirements.

It however remains to been seen if the Gweru City fathers will manage to upgrade the facility, having already failed to utilise the past seven months where there have been not sporting activities due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The mandatory media stand and VIP stands are still to constructed to meet the new standard, dashing the hopes of Zimbabwe Prisons and correctional side - Whawha which had hopes of using Ascot stadium as their home ground when the PSL starts.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days