Stop using Gukurahundi to divide nation, says Mohadi

News / National

by Staff reporter

PEOPLE must stop using the post-independence Midlands and Matabeleland Gukurahundi disturbances as a weapon to gain political mileage, dividing Zimbabweans along tribal lines, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.Speaking during the commissioning of a bridge in Chirumanzu yesterday, VP Mohadi said the country' s detractors and adversaries, who are bent on dividing people continue to use Gukurahundi as their card.He said people should not use the sad moments and sorry chapter of Gukurahundi to stir up emotions that will divide people at the expense of development. People were supposed to embrace tolerance and forgiveness, bearing in mind that no human was perfect.The resurfacing of the Gukurahundi debate in post-2000 Zimbabwe has been characterised by subjective narratives and the strategic omissions that seek to undermine the Unity Accord of 1987.President Mnangagwa has remained committed to putting to an end the sad chapter of Gukurahundi and recently visited Matabeleland, where he met traditional leaders and other stakeholders over the Gukurahundi issue."There are those who say there is Gukurahundi and all that. Who hasn't wronged the other? I am here and I can't even speak proper Shona or proper Ndebele, but I am here (as the country's Vice President)," he said.VP Mohadi said Zimbabweans should resist divisive rhetoric and elements bent on pushing political agendas using Gukurahundi to pursue nefarious agendas. The Vice President said interests of Zimbabweans should take precedence in all spheres and all sectors of production."Zimbabweans are one and Zimbabwe is for us all. Let it be Zimbabwe first before it is Shona, Ndebele, Zezuru or Kalanga. We are Zimbabweans first before anything," he said.VP Mohadi said divisions and disunity were retrogressive to development, adding that Zimbabweans should rather forge a united front and work together for economic development."This is our country; this where we belong. We want a united nation hence our Zanu-PF motto, which says 'Unity, Peace and Development.'"There cannot be peace where there are divisions. There cannot be development where there are divisions," he said.VP Mohadi said he was superintending over the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission and the new administration was determined to unite people."I have travelled the length and breadth of the country and met all the traditional leaders and they gave me wisdom which will not be found in books. This is our mission to unite Zimbabweans not to divide."VP Mohadi said the commissioning of the new bridge was a sign of the works and projects being undertaken under the New Dispensation.He said the administration would not be deterred in its efforts to revitalise the economy by cyber storm troopers attacking the country on social media. Attacks on social media would in fact, spur the new administration into more action."If you are working and doing your job you are bound to get criticism and this criticism will keep us going'" he said.