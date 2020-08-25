Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala video clips viewed in court

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
TWO video clips were played in court yesterday showing MDC national vice chairperson, Job Sikhala, who is facing charges of inciting public violence ahead of the flopped July 31 protests, boasting that he was aware police were looking for him but would not surrender as a freedom fighter.

This came after prosecutors Mr Garudzo Ziyaduma and Mrs Tendai Shonhai opposed bail and called to the witness stand, the investigating officer Detective Assistant Inspector Victor Mukohwa.

In opposing bail, Det Asst Insp Mukohwa asked the court to play the video clips which he said would reveal how Sikhala acted at the time he was wanted by police. He said they made several efforts to locate Mr Sikhala at his rural home in Masvingo to no avail.

"Efforts were also made to locate him at his workplace at Makoni Shopping Centre without success.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police issued an appeal through a press statement where we appealed to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of Sikhala, to come forward," he said.

Detective Asst Insp Mukohwa told the court that Sikhala, despite knowing that he was wanted by police, posted a video in defiance, boasting that he was aware that police were looking for him but he was not that cheap to catch. He said he would not give in easily since he was a freedom fighter and allegedly vowed to fight State agencies if they tried to arrest him.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube deferred the matter to Monday for continuation of bail application. The court heard that since March 2020, Sikhala called on the people to demonstrate against the Government on July 31.

According to the State, the declarations were made by Sikhala on social media platforms and there was reasonable suspicion that he committed an offence.

Sikhala's lawyer, Mr Eric Matinenga challenged his placement on remand arguing that every person had a right to demonstrate, freedom of association and expression.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man stabs estranged wife seven times

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Stop using Gukurahundi to divide nation, says Mohadi

52 secs ago | 0 Views

Minister Soda fixes Hwange power unit, boosts supply

1 min ago | 0 Views

'Urban councils failing to contain corruption

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fast-tracks social media law

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zifa bans 2 officials

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/Aids war

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Ascot Stadium not being leased, council says

4 mins ago | 1 Views

ZHRO Walk for Freedom

9 hrs ago | 1552 Views

'No one shall die on my journey to State House' - many have died already and for nothing, MDC sold-out

9 hrs ago | 4892 Views

Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer at 43

9 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Next-Gen Gaming Shaking Up Platform Exclusivity

20 hrs ago | 851 Views

Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of seeking 'white validation'

20 hrs ago | 3373 Views

Ramaphosa told to lead by example and resign

21 hrs ago | 5378 Views

Sikhala was arrested by 15 armed policemen

21 hrs ago | 3872 Views

State opposes Sikhala bail

21 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Econet mulls data bundle tariff adjustment

21 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Car rental company hired out abduction vehicle

21 hrs ago | 3202 Views

Chamisa's youths turn burial into a rally, threaten Zanu-PF councillors

21 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Hospital admissions down to 15%

21 hrs ago | 439 Views

Forex auction system has failed, claims Mashakada

21 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Mangudya's auction has made doubting Thomases believe…

21 hrs ago | 1871 Views

For there is no authority except from God

22 hrs ago | 498 Views

Creating in-roads for sustainable peace

22 hrs ago | 116 Views

What is an XSS vulnerability and how tester cannot miss it?

22 hrs ago | 207 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days