Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mashaba calls for harsher action on Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
South Africa should adopt harsh policies against the Zimbabwean government which includes freezing the assets of Zanu-PF leaders in South Africa, the leader of the newly launched Action SA party, Herman Mashaba, has said.

He launched his party virtually on Saturday, outlining the party's manifesto and taking a hard line against illegal immigrants.

Mashaba, who came under fire for his statements as mayor of Johannesburg against foreign nationals, said he was not xenophobic.

He said South Africa could not possibly meet the expectations of citizens of other nations who were here illegally as well.

"We have the right and legal obligation to our citizens to determine who may enter our country and for what reason. These are not only our laws, but the laws of most self-respecting nations in the world. I stand against xenophobia and there is no place for this or any type of hatred in our party or in our country.

"So, let me be clear, we want the people of the world to come to South Africa to work, vacation and invest. But, when people enter South Africa they must meet two very reasonable requirements. Firstly, they must enter our country legally and, secondly, they must obey our laws once here. This should not be negotiable."

Mashaba also focused his speech on the Zimbabwean crisis, saying it was time for a new approach.

He wants hard diplomacy, suggesting the government adopt the strongest and harshest policies against an "oppressive" government, while not punishing the people of Zimbabwe.

He said:

This should start by freezing the assets of Zanu-PF leaders in South Africa and banning them from entering our country until there is real reform in that beloved country. We cannot stand for justice, dignity and human rights while ignoring this crisis across our border.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and leaders of SADC have been criticised for failing to act against the Zimbabwean government after journalists and civil society leaders were reportedly jailed.

Feeling the pressure, Ramaphosa sent envoys to engage with the governing party as well as opposition parties in August. The trip was criticised after the two envoys - former speaker Baleka Mbete and Sydney Mufamadi - returned to the country without meeting key stakeholders.

Mashaba also addressed the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.

"I am tired of the rights of criminals who kill and rape over and over again been given a stronger voice than the murdered and raped young women who would still be with us today if their murderer were not released from prison. In the interim, we believe that private prosecution is the route to pursue whilst our criminal justice is still captured."

The Action SA leader promised candidates who contested elections would not be chosen in backrooms by the party. He said they would be chosen citizens through a system of direct democracy in the form of primary elections.

Candidates who apply to be public servants, will campaign in their wards, and members will be asked to vote to choose their candidate in a primary held before election day.

"This very same system will be used to performance manage our public representatives. Those who disappoint you will be replaced. Our public representatives must serve you, the people," Mashaba added.

Source - news24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man stabs estranged wife seven times

1 min ago | 1 Views

Sikhala video clips viewed in court

1 min ago | 1 Views

Stop using Gukurahundi to divide nation, says Mohadi

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Minister Soda fixes Hwange power unit, boosts supply

2 mins ago | 2 Views

'Urban councils failing to contain corruption

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fast-tracks social media law

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zifa bans 2 officials

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/Aids war

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Ascot Stadium not being leased, council says

5 mins ago | 1 Views

ZHRO Walk for Freedom

9 hrs ago | 1552 Views

'No one shall die on my journey to State House' - many have died already and for nothing, MDC sold-out

9 hrs ago | 4897 Views

Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer at 43

9 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Next-Gen Gaming Shaking Up Platform Exclusivity

20 hrs ago | 853 Views

Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of seeking 'white validation'

21 hrs ago | 3373 Views

Ramaphosa told to lead by example and resign

21 hrs ago | 5380 Views

Sikhala was arrested by 15 armed policemen

21 hrs ago | 3874 Views

State opposes Sikhala bail

21 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Econet mulls data bundle tariff adjustment

21 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Car rental company hired out abduction vehicle

21 hrs ago | 3202 Views

Chamisa's youths turn burial into a rally, threaten Zanu-PF councillors

21 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Hospital admissions down to 15%

21 hrs ago | 439 Views

Forex auction system has failed, claims Mashakada

21 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Mangudya's auction has made doubting Thomases believe…

21 hrs ago | 1872 Views

For there is no authority except from God

22 hrs ago | 498 Views

Creating in-roads for sustainable peace

22 hrs ago | 116 Views

What is an XSS vulnerability and how tester cannot miss it?

22 hrs ago | 207 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days